"I’d rather piss people off playing hard than piss people off playing soft" - When Bryce Harper opened up about his no-nonsense approach

Bryce Harper had a ton of pressure coming into the league in 2012. The slugger was the subject of a Sports Illustrated article depicting him as the next best thing in sports.

However, he was able to live up to the hype, winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award. His uber-competitiveness and confidence led to a lot of his success, but it rubbed some people the wrong way.

Harper did not mind how opposing players felt about him. He knew his game and his mental approach, and he was not going to change that. According to a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, he was less concerned with making friends and more concerned with winning.

"I don't care if you don't like me because I'm in the other dugout, so be it. I don't like you, either. We'll be friends off the field, but I want to kick your teeth in on the field no matter what," said Harper.

These types of comments in the media fired up Washington Nationals fans, but not so much other players or fans of opposing teams. Despite that, Harper was not changing his game for anybody.

"I'd rather piss people off playing hard than piss people off playing soft" said Harper.

Bryce Harper cracks MLB Network's top 10 first basemen list

With the 2025 season right around the corner, MLB Network has been busy ranking players for the upcoming season. They have gone position by position giving fans their top 10 lists.

The first basemen list came out recently, which includes Bryce Harper. Not only did he make the list, but he has been depicted as one of the best first basemen in the league.

Harper has been ranked as the second-best first baseman in the league, right behind Freddie Freeman. That is quite the accomplishment given Harper came into the league as an outfielder, and became a first baseman a few years ago.

His move to first came after he had Tommy John surgery. He was used as the Philadelphia Phillies DH, but the front office was worried moving him back to the outfield would cause problems afterward.

So far, the move has been exceptional. Harper has quickly become one of the league's best after a short time. It will be interesting to see if he keeps improving as the seasons go on.

