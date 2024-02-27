"I'd be surprised if it's not a walk or a home run" - MLB analyst expects fireworks from Shohei Ohtani on Dodgers debut

The imminent Cactus League debut for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has grabbed headlines. MLB analyst Chris Young believes that Ohtani's first at-bat could produce a walk or a home run.

The $700 million new signing will make his first appearance as a Dodgers player on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch. Ohtani will take the role of designated hitter.

His $700 million contract with the Dodgers this winter was the biggest in the history of the league, creating unprecedented levels of expectation and anticipation. Having undergone Tommy John surgery in September, which ended his season, he's now gearing up for his first piece of action for the Dodgers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani is not expected to pitch this season as his elbow continues to heal from the surgery, but he will be the team's designated hitter. He has already had a few impressive bullpen sessions and looks to be ready. While discussing Ohtani's imminent Dodgers debut against the White Sox on Tuesday, Young said:

"Now we get the opportunity to see him in a game. I'd be surprised if it's not a walk or a home run in that first at-bat."

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels before the 2018 season, making the move to the MLB from the NPB in Japan.

Over the next six years with the Angels, the two-way star established himself as the best baseball player in the world, winning virtually every individual award in the league.

Diamondbacks GM reveals he was too nervous to ask Shohei Ohtani for a selfie

Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has undoubtedly reached unmatched heights in the MLB since joining the league in 2018.

He has regularly inspired awe from fans, teammates and opponents alike. The latest among them was Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen.

Expand Tweet

As reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Hazen was "in awe meeting Shohei Ohtani at the New York Baseball Writers dinner and was trying to get the courage to ask for a selfie with him.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.