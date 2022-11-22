Ever since Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena became a World Series champion, he has been flooded with marriage proposals from the ladies. The 25-year-old World Series MVP has got it all: looks, talent, poise and humility. Former MLB player Harold Reynolds also went on to tag him as the next-generation Derek Jeter.

However, it seems that the attention Jeremy is receiving didn't go down well with his long-time girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla. In an interview with Click2Houston, Jeremy was asked whether he saw the marriage proposal signs at the World Series Victory Parade on Nov. 7.

In response, Pena laughingly admitted:

"I did, but my girlfriend wasn't happy about that."

Jeremy and Vasiliqi are college sweethearts and have been in a long-term relationship since his minor league days with Quad Cities River Bandits.

In 2019, Pena took to his Instagram to post a picture with Vasiliqi calling her his "no. 1 fan."

"Glad I got to play in front of my no. 1 fan this week." - Jeremy

Undeniably, they look cute together.

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena's girlfriend attended the World Series Victory Parade

Houston Astros World Series Parade.

Jeremy Pena's girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, seems to be close with his partner's family. On Nov. 7, she attended the Astros World Series Victory Parade with Jeremy’s mother, father, sister, brother and grandmother.

The World Series MVP's sister, Geicy Pena, posted pictures and a video on Instagram where Vasiliqi looked overwhelmed after witnessing the huge crowd in downtown Houston.

"Thank you Houston! Y’all made us feel right at home this season." - Geicy Pena

MLB fans cannot wait for the 2023 season to begin and witness Jeremy having another stellar year.

