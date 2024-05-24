"I didn’t get to sleep until about 4 o’clock.” - When Derek Jeter revealed how stressed he felt while heading into the 1992 MLB Draft

In 1992, the New York Yankees were eyeing Charles Johnson, a catcher from the Univeristy of Miami over Derek Jeter. The club was not certain Jeter would still be available by the time they picked sixth, but there he was.

The Bronx Bombers drafted Jeter in the first round during the 1992 Draft, and the rest was history. He went on to become a 14-time All-Star and a five-time World Series winner.

However, ahead of the draft, Jeter started to worry that his value would slip. He had nightmares that he would slip past the first round, into the second round, which kept him up at night.

"I kept thinking about what would happen if I started slipping. I wondered what would happen if I slipped to the second round. I didn't get to sleep until about 4 o'clock" - said Jeter.

However, Jeter did not have to go through that. After he was selected, he became the second-highest-drafted player from the state of Michigan. Steve Avery is the highest after being drafted third overall by the Atlanta Braves in 1988.

The Yankees were not entirely sure they made the right choice by selecting Derek Jeter

Like many rookies making the jump from high school or college ball to pro ball, Derek Jeter struggled early during his time with the Yankees. It got to a point where the club was not sure they made the right choice in the draft.

In 1993, Jeter was promoted to Class-A in Greensboro, where his defense was atrocious. He committed 56 errors that season, the most by any player in South Atlantic League history.

Jeter worked on this defense over the offseason and returned as a new player. He was starting to find his groove at the plate and was on the cusp of being a Major League Baseball player.

He would make his MLB debut during the 1995 season, hitting in the nine-spot. He would eventually go hitless during the game and would be optioned back down in June alongside Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera.

Jeter stuck around with the team for the postseason and was back on the major league roster the following season. This would be the start of Jeter's incredible 20-year career in the big leagues, all with the Yankees.

Jeter will forever be remembered as one of the greatest to rock the pinstripes.

