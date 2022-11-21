Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez was always destined to secure a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

While his career numbers speak for themselves, he is also widely regarded as the greatest right-handed hitter of all time. The former Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox slugger notched MVP-caliber numbers for the majority of his 19 seasons in the MLB. Although he never won the award, he has 12 All-Star appearances, nine silver sluggers, and a World Series MVP for Boston racked up in his portfolio.

So what went wrong?

Well, PEDs. Performance-enhancing drugs were his downfall.

Ramirez has two positive performance-enhancing drug tests to his name, which will certainly play an important role when it comes to getting a nod to Cooperstown.

He was suspended in 2009 for 50 games, and once again two years later when he tested positive for the second time in his career.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Manny Ramirez was suspended 150 games for PED use and damaged his team's chances of winning by being off team. Huge separator. Manny Ramirez was suspended 150 games for PED use and damaged his team's chances of winning by being off team. Huge separator.

"Manny Ramirez was suspended 150 games for PED use and damaged his team's chances of winning by being off team. Huge separator." - Bob Nightengale, Twitter

While many players regret using PEDs, Ramirez has a different outlook on it.

“I think everything happens for a reason and everything is working for the good. I’m in a better place than I ever been even when I was playing, so I don’t regret it because it made me grow up.”

"Manny Ramirez doesn't regret PED use: Getting caught made me 'grow up' https://thesco.re/2KFkOuY" - theScore MLB, Twitter

While it is refreshing to hear that he is in a good place, many players and fans alike would’ve liked for him to outright denounce his PED use. But he has never been conventional, and this might just be his way of doing things.

Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz return to Fenway

Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz returned to Fenway Park in June earlier this year for a nostalgic pregame ceremony. The pair took to the field together to a rapturous applause from the home faithful.

Alex Speier @alexspeier David Ortiz presenting Manny Ramirez with his Red Sox HOF plaque David Ortiz presenting Manny Ramirez with his Red Sox HOF plaque https://t.co/UXIxRraIul

"David Ortiz presenting Manny Ramirez with his Red Sox HOF plaque" - Alex Speier, Twitter

Ortiz presented Ramirez with his Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque and the latter also tossed the ceremonial first pitch to Big Papi.

"A ceremonial first pitch for the ages. Ramirez (⁦@therealmanny99) threw out the first pitch tonight to ⁦@davidortiz." - WEEI Red Sox Network, Twitter

The couple played together in Boston and were most notably a part of Boston’s 2004 and 2007 World Series Championship squads.

Poll : 0 votes