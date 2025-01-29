"I don’t think anyone in America understands" - Trevor Bauer puts Shohei Ohtani on a different level

Former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer finds Shohei Ohtani the biggest global superstar among all stars in baseball, including himself. The three-time MVP finds immense support wherever he goes, thanks to his personality and on-field heroics.

Bauer, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, replied to MLB journalist Dan Clark's comment hailing the former Cy Young winner of being the most popular baseball player on the planet. Bauer tweeted:

"Ignore the vocal minority that follows an inaccurate narrative spun by the Manfred-fearing mainstream media, Trevor Bauer is one of the most popular pitchers in the world today - if not, the most popular. He is loved in Japan, Mexico, and still has a huge following in America," Clark commented.

While Bauer likes to hear good things about himself, he rectified Clark, saying that Ohtani is above him.

"Second, behind Shohei. I don’t think anyone in America understands how big of a global superstar he is.

"I beat everyone else though, including outdrawing every single MLB team in daily views just on my YouTube channel alone. That includes their streaming and TV numbers btw. 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Trevor Bauer calls himself "the second most popular player on the planet"

Carrying the conversation forward, Trevor Bauer said that he's the second most popular baseball player on the planet, claiming that his knowledge and skills could easily fetch him $50 million a year.

"I’m the second most popular player and the most knowledgeable pitcher on the planet," Bauer wrote on X.

"I’m also a top 10 pitcher on the planet and willing to play for $0. That’s minimum $50M value per year that you’d get for $0. But, someone very obviously lied about me one time so, I can’t go back to work. The absurdity of this situation is off the charts."

Trevor Bauer was with the Dodgers before sexual allegations against him forced him to be on administrative leave before he was eventually released in January 2023.

All the lawsuits against the pitcher have been settled now, though. Moreover, the 194 games ban for violating the league's domestic violence policy has also been completed. Nevertheless, Bauer is still waiting for MLB teams to give him a contract. In the meantime, he pitched in the Mexican League, leading the Diablos Rojos del México to the championship in 2024.

