“I don’t want a neutral site” “ATL will NOT give up home field advantage I can tell you that” - MLB fans react to news of Hurricane Ian potentially forcing changes to Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets series

All is fun and well in baseball - until Mother Nature gets involved. The upcoming series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets is in danger of getting disrupted by Hurricane Ian.
The Category 2 hurricane is projected to hit the Tampa Bay/Panhandle area of Florida around Wednesday (September 28) night to early Thursday morning. It will then pass through the state of Georgia on Friday at the very least.
The series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets is bound to tee off on Friday (September 30) at 7:20 pm ET.
Per the latest reports, the hurricane is packing winds of around 105 mph and gusts of up to 125 mph. Hurricane warnings have been issued for Florida and other neighboring islands.
The New York Mets currently hold just a game's advantage over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings. Consequently, Braves fans are visibly upset about the possible disruption.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Suggestions have been made to move the upcoming series to the northeast to avoid the wrath of the hurricane. However, Braves fans unequivocally rejected the idea as it would almost be a home series for the Mets, according to them.
Other suggestions include the series being played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Texas to observe true neutrality for both squads. The series will have to start on Saturday (October 1) though, as music icon Elton John has a concert at the venue on Friday night.
Others have also chimed in with the idea that the teams should just play a double-header on the possible dates at Truist Park. This would be close to impossible, though, as even if the hurricane had passed, weather systems would still be active in the area.
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Race for NL East
The battle for the NL East crown has gone down the wire this year. The three-game set between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets is the most crucial series left on the calendar for all the teams in the league.
Since the start of the new millennium, the Mets have only won the NL East twice, with their most recent success coming in 2015. Defending World Series champion, the Braves, meanwhile, have won the NL East crown 10 times since 2001.
With a series that could have huge postseason implications hanging in the balance, it will be interesting to see who will come out on top. But most importantly, with the weather coming into play, how will the MLB address the situation?