“I don’t want a neutral site” “ATL will NOT give up home field advantage I can tell you that” - MLB fans react to news of Hurricane Ian potentially forcing changes to Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets series

All is fun and well in baseball - until Mother Nature gets involved. The upcoming series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets is in danger of getting disrupted by Hurricane Ian.

The Category 2 hurricane is projected to hit the Tampa Bay/Panhandle area of Florida around Wednesday (September 28) night to early Thursday morning. It will then pass through the state of Georgia on Friday at the very least.

The series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets is bound to tee off on Friday (September 30) at 7:20 pm ET.

Per the latest reports, the hurricane is packing winds of around 105 mph and gusts of up to 125 mph. Hurricane warnings have been issued for Florida and other neighboring islands.

The New York Mets currently hold just a game's advantage over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings. Consequently, Braves fans are visibly upset about the possible disruption.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

RedPennyRum @redpennyrum31 @michaelgbaron @gifs_baseball No no no. I don't want a neutral site. I'm going to ATL this weekend 😂. This hurricane better keep going west

Al Meyers @Reinvent_ED @michaelgbaron I was just reading about Ian and thinking the same thing! MLB should be proactive and not turn this critical series into doubleheaders or other schemes that will impact both teams. ATL will NOT give up home field advantage I can tell you that. #LGM

JillValentine @JillVal12 @Brandon58894360 @michaelgbaron And give the Mets home field when they're the away team in a series that potentially determines the winner of the division?? Helllllll no.

Suggestions have been made to move the upcoming series to the northeast to avoid the wrath of the hurricane. However, Braves fans unequivocally rejected the idea as it would almost be a home series for the Mets, according to them.

Other suggestions include the series being played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Texas to observe true neutrality for both squads. The series will have to start on Saturday (October 1) though, as music icon Elton John has a concert at the venue on Friday night.

Michael J @Letstalk_Mets @michaelgbaron Marlins, Rangers and Rays are all on the road this weekend so all 3 stadiums should be available

Brandon D. @Bee_Dee10 @BKrejnicky @michaelgbaron Not the same at all. No fans but the home field advantage exists. Environment you're comfortable with that has all your "stuff" and your home. Would have to be a completely neutral site to work.

Javon Williams @j_williams514 @michaelgbaron Friday and Saturday look to be washouts. Sunday could be a go but it'll likely be delayed.

Others have also chimed in with the idea that the teams should just play a double-header on the possible dates at Truist Park. This would be close to impossible, though, as even if the hurricane had passed, weather systems would still be active in the area.

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Race for NL East

The battle for the NL East crown has gone down the wire this year. The three-game set between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets is the most crucial series left on the calendar for all the teams in the league.

Paggawoooooooot @paggawoot Michael Baron @michaelgbaron #Mets It will be interesting what #MLB decides to do with this #Braves series in ATL this weekend. They can't afford to have even one game rained out, let alone more. Of course, they can't move the games to the northeast - that would give the #Mets a home field advantage of sorts
The idea of moving it to a neutral site "so it's fair" kinda overlooks the fact that ATL should have homefield advantage

Since the start of the new millennium, the Mets have only won the NL East twice, with their most recent success coming in 2015. Defending World Series champion, the Braves, meanwhile, have won the NL East crown 10 times since 2001.

With a series that could have huge postseason implications hanging in the balance, it will be interesting to see who will come out on top. But most importantly, with the weather coming into play, how will the MLB address the situation?

