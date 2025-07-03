“I don’t want to be traded” — Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito makes feelings clear on looming trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox's Lucas Giolito is grabbing headlines — not with his pitching stats but with his loyalty toward the team.

As trade rumors swirl around the 2025 MLB deadline, the Red Sox right-hander shared his thoughts that he has no intention on being traded.

“I don’t want to be traded. I want to stay here. This is where I want to be," he said.

In his current contract, signed in 2025, Giolito could decide in 2026 whether he wants to continue with the team or look for a different challenge. According to MassLive, the clause in his deal keeps him in Boston for a few more years and minimizes his urgency for a trade or, in other words, complicates other potential deals.

Giolito had an injury-riddled 2024 campaign. While he may not be putting up Cy Young-caliber numbers, his leadership and ability to consume innings have contributed to Boston’s mid-range position in the American League.

Lucas Giolito's loyalty toward Boston is evident

Lucas Giolito’s comment shows his reliability toward the team. It aligns with Boston’s trade strategy, while teams like the Dodgers and Orioles are searching for reliable teammates. His remark draws attention to team integrity

“I love this group," he said.

In his last start in June, Giolito pitched a solid six innings and allowed only one run with five strikeouts.

"I signed a two-year deal. It gives me financial security. For me, it’s less so about trying to platform myself like, ‘I want the big deal, and I want all these things.’ If you have big lofty goals and expectations, it can add more pressure.”

Giolito believes in his team's chances:

“I want to give the Red Sox a chance to win each time out."

