"I have an ego but would never disrespect another player like that" - When Chipper Jones revealed how Barry Bonds once humiliated him

Chipper Jones is one of the most beloved players in Atlanta Braves history. A Hall of Famer, the third baseman was one of the most feared hitters of his generation. Jones was a key member of the Atlanta Braves 1995 World Series-winning squad, which helped him build one of the best resumes of the 1990s.

"In August this year, through 8/16, the Braves are batting .304 with a .928 OPS. Chipper Jones was a career .303 hitter with a .930 OPS. Therefore, you can approximate the current Braves' offense by imagining a team that had 9 different Chipper Joneses batting 1-9." - @KasperStats

That being said, even though Chipper Jones was a beloved figure with the Atlanta Braves, his career did feature some run-ins. One of those incidents occurred with one of the most polarizing figures in MLB history, Barry Bonds.

In the book about Jones' career in the MLB, Ballplayer by Chipper and Carroll Rogers Walton, the Hall of Famer shared a story about Barry Bonds. In an excerpt from the book, Jones told a story of when he asked Bonds for an autograph during the Atlanta Braves road trip to San Francisco.

"Chipper Jones thinks Barry Bonds is the best player in Baseball History and he's not in the HOF.....wild world we live in yo" - @icecoldstew

Jones asked Barry Bonds if he would be willing to sign a couple of baseballs for him, "one for me, and one for charity." Even though this could have been a simple exchange that took no more than five minutes, Chipper recalled how the San Francisco Giants legend looked down on him.

Chipper said that Bonds had asked him to come back and ask him again during batting practice, something that the Atlanta Braves star did. However, Bonds seemingly set up the meeting only to reject him, something that Jones took as an offense. "I have an ego but would never disrespect another player like that," Jones said of the exchange.

Chipper Jones felt he had proven himself by the time of the Barry Bonds incident

The third baseman explained that he felt that by the time the incident took place, he had earned respect in the MLB. At the time, Jones was batting third for the Atlanta Braves, who were the top team in the National League, as well as winning the World Series the year prior.

Jones had already accomplished several achievements by the time the incident with Barry Bonds occurred in 1996. Although the moment left a sour taste in Jones' mouth, he would go on to have an illustrious career, earning enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.

