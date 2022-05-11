"I didn't even know that was his name. Never heard of him" - New York Yankees Josh Donaldson had never heard of Toronto Blue Jays catcher before last night's heated altercation that led to multiple player ejections

The New York Yankees faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays in a critical American League East matchup.
"ALL RISE. A WALKOFF THREE RUN BOMB FOR AARON JUDGE" - @ Barstool Sports
The Blue Jays had a two-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning before Aaron Judge walked it off with a three-run homer to win by a score of 6 to 5.
New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays involved in tense altercation last night
Earlier in the game, during the bottom of the sixth inning, New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson came up to the plate with nobody on and one out. Blue Jays pitcher Yimi Garcia hit Donaldson on the side of his arm. The umpires determined it was intentional and ejected the Toronto pitcher. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was also ejected in one of the more controversial ejections this season, as was pitching coach Pete Walker.
"@BlueJays Yimi Garcia has been ejected for hitting Josh Donaldson after the @Yankees tied the game 3-3. Thoughts on the call?" - @ Sportsnet
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman exchanged some words before and during the altercation. Apparently, the two players had no prior history, which puzzled Josh Donaldson a bit. Donaldson spoke on the issue after the game.
"Josh Donaldson confirms he had a discussion with Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman before Donaldson got hit by a pitch. 'I didn't even know that was his name. Never heard of him.'" - @ Talkin' Yanks
Donaldson later spoke on whether he thought Yimi Garcia's hit by the pitch was intentional or not.
"'In my heart of hearts, I don't think it was (intentional), but it didn't look good on television, that's for sure.' Josh Donaldson on Yimi Garcia being tossed after hitting him two pitches following Giancarlo Stanton's game-tying homer." - @ YES Network
Yimi Garcia most likely did not throw at Josh Donaldson intentionally, and there was no reason to eject him from the game. Very rarely would you see a pitcher throw at someone in a tied game. Usually when pitchers do throw at opposing players, it is during a lopsided contest. Regardless, it is always a scary moment when anyone gets hit, and the Yankees have a right to be mad about it.
What's on tap?
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays conclude their three-game series at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. Following this game, the Yankees travel to Chicago to play the White Sox, and the Blue Jays travel south to Tampa to play the Rays.