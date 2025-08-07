“I could have executed a little bit better” - Shohei Ohtani reflects on 1000th career hit amid Dodgers' disappointing 5-3 loss

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani had a milestone night on Wednesday, as the two-way phenom registered his 1000th career hit against the St. Louis Cardinals.Ohtani was stellar from the mound in his best start for the Dodgers, pitching four innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts. He showed his two-way prowess as he hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the third to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.However, late defensive errors and bullpen frailties saw the Cardinals come from behind to win 5-3. Ohtani reflected on his solid outing in the series finale with a bit of regret.&quot;A really close game throughout, I think it would have been a huge win for us if we were to be able to flip the script,&quot; Ohtani said through his interpreter Will Ireton. &quot;It's just maybe I could have done better with the quality of that bats in the middle part of the game.&quot;Just really good at that. That was the at-bat that I hit a homer in. But the bunt situation, you know, I could have maybe executed a little bit better.&quot;Although Shohei Ohtani has been solid from the mound, his at-bats have dipped during his starts. Heading into Wednesday's game, Ohtani had batted .219. In his last six starts, he has gone 3-for-24 at the plate. When asked about his approach before his two-way game, Ohtani said:“I don’t really try to think too differently on days that I pitch and hit and on days that I only hit. I’m thinking of adjusting how I work out and do my work in between my outings. Especially now that I’m going to be throwing more innings.”Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflects on Shohei Ohtani's two-way performanceShohei Ohtani's heroics weren't enough to guide the Dodgers to a win as the NL West leaders have now gone 13-17 since July and 3-3 in their last six games.“It never feels good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Is there a level of frustration the way the second half has started off? Yeah. We just haven’t synced up. We just can’t get on track offensively. We’re not playing great.”The reigning NL MVP had a near spotless two-way game for the Dodgers, and manager Dave Roberts' comments on Shohei Ohtani's performance have ominous signs for their opponents.“I don’t think he’s there yet. It’s only going to get better as he gets more time doing it,&quot; Roberts said.The Dodgers will host AL East leaders the Toronto Blue Jays, who are heading into Friday's series opener after dismantling the Colorado Rockies by scoring 45 runs in a three-game sweep.