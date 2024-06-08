"I don't expect that to be the case" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone remains optimistic that Juan Soto will avoid the IL

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on Friday that Juan Soto would be considered day-to-day. The slugger is currently dealing with left forearm inflammation.

He sat out during Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers where the Dodgers took the victory in extra innings. Soto is expected to miss several games, but Boone is not too worried.

When asked if there was a possibility that Soto could move to the injured list if he does not see progress soon, Boone kept his optimism. While it is a possibility, he does not believe it will get to that point.

"I guess it is a possibility, but I don't expect that" - said Boone.

Missing games is something that Soto is not accustomed to. He was one of just a handful of players who played in all 162 regular season games last year in his final season as a member of the San Diego Padres.

Friday's absence marked the first time he had missed a game since the 2022 season. It could not have come at a worse time with the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into town for the weekend.

Can the Yankees stay competitive without Juan Soto?

You cannot deny how important Juan Soto is to the New York Yankees. He has found his stride after coming to the Bronx, hitting .318/.424/.603 with 17 home runs and 53 runs batted in.

However, he has not been the only player that has stepped it up this season. Many of the Bronx Bombers have been playing above expectations this season, including the pitching staff.

Without their ace, Gerrit Cole, the Yanks have flourished. they hold the best ERA in the big leagues with a 2.77 ERA. And with Cole nearing his debut, this rotation could get a whole lot tougher.

Offensively, the club could take a hit without Soto, but they have an entire roster of sluggers. Soto is not the only source of power, they also have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo.

If Soto does have to move to the IL, they could call up their top prospect, Jasson Dominguez. He was initially pulled from his start on Thursday when news of Soto's injury got around.

The Yanks have the talent to hold the fort down until Soto can return healthy. Do not expect this team to falter much.

