"I expect they're going to make moves" - MLB insider says Angels won't remain quiet for the remainder of the offseason

They have been very quiet this offseason, but one MLB reporter doesn't believe the Los Angeles Angels are going to let an entire offseason go without making moves. They are in a very interesting spot regarding their competitiveness, but it doesn't appear as if GM Perry Minasian is going to sit back and wait.

MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal said:

"They're looking at everything. Trades, free agency, pitchers, hitters, relievers, starters. They're trying to improve the team any way they can. I expect they're going to make moves. They're not going to be quiet the entire offseason. They want to compete and maybe that's to a fault at this point... but that's not the way they're going to go."

The Angels didn't make the playoffs in the Shohei Ohtani era at all. Despite boasting one of the MLB's best players, they couldn't do anything and lost him in free agency.

What's worse (aside from him leaving for the crosstown Los Angeles Dodgers) is that they went all in on 2023, trading their assets to try and make the playoffs and failing.

That has left them without the prospects for a rebuild and the future is bleak, but that doesn't change the fact that the front office is aiming to compete and that likely entails a few moves before the season begins.

What targets could the Angels go after?

Given the report that the Los Angeles Angels aren't going to reset, rebuild or retool, they are expected to make moves to try and make their team better right now. There are some good free agents out there to do so.

What should the Angels do next?

They probably do not have the assets left to trade for Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes. They probably shouldn't be making trades anyway, so they should ponder at the free agents.

Cody Bellinger makes a lot of sense since he originally played in LA and had a career year last year with the Chicago Cubs. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery were both considered the next best pitcher beside Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and they're both still available.

