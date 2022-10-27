Alec Bohm made headlines when he was seen mouthing "he f***ing hates this place" to then shortstop Didi Gregorius. In a game in early April, Bohm made two errors at third base. After those errors, Bohm made a routine play at first base for an out, which the fans jokingly stood up and applauded loudly.

TV cameras caught him mouthing the now-famous phrase after the play. After the game, he told everyone that emotions got the best of him. He's a young player, and the fans understand that. The next game, they gave him a standing ovation.

Fans were appreciative that the young player owned up to what he said. He didn't shy away from it like most other athletes would have. He understood that he was caught up in the moment.

Now that the Philadelphia Phillies have made the World Series, Alec Bohm feels differently about Philadelphia.

"I f***ing this place." Said Alec Bohm on April 11

"I love this place," Alec Bohm on October 23

Alec Bohm went from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs; can you blame him? This Philadelphia run has been absolutely magical.

The Phillies' run in the postseason has taken the world by storm. As a team that almost missed the playoffs entirely, Philadelphia is four games away from raising a World Series trophy.

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies have to rely on timely hitting if they want to take down the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros haven't been hitting the ball too well. Jose Altuve has been miserable at the plate for much of the postseason. In the ALDS against the Yankees, he went 3-16.

The Astros have relied heavily on their elite pitching staff. The staff struck out the New York Yankees 60 times in the ALDS. From starters to their bullpen, Houston is stingy with allowing runs.

Philadelphia is going to have to rely on their stars coming up clutch for them in big moments like in game five.

Houston hasn't felt pressured the entire postseason, and the Phillies need to get to them early and break their confidence. Philadelphia can't leave men on base. They need to score every chance they get and start to make Houston sweat.

The Phillies have played the role of the underdog the entire postseason and they don't mind doing it again. They're on a mission and it ends with a World Series title.

