"I f**** want it" - When Max Scherzer refused to be pulled by Nationals manager Matt Williams

There is no denying that Max Scherzer is one of the best pitchers of his generation. The future Hall of Famer has accomplished nearly everything a pitcher can in their major league careers. Although his incredible pitching talent helped him reach his all-time level, the passion and fire he plays with also played a factor in his memorable career.

"No Scherzer!? Hate that. Wanted to see that passion and intensity in this game more than anything. Prayers he gets healthy and back to make an impact in this awesome series!" - @STR0

One such instance came back when he was a member of the Washington Nationals. As one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history, Max Scherzer established himself as one of the faces of the franchise for his on-field skill and fiery personality.

During a game on September 18, 2015, Schezer put his competitiveness and passion on full display when he refused to be pulled out of the game. The future Hall of Famer was determined to finish the inning at hand, sharing a few choice words for then-Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams.

The game in question came against the Miami Marlins. When Scherzer had two outs in the top of the seventh inning and a runner standing on second base, manager Matt Williams came to the mound to talk to Scherzer.

"Day 20: Max Scherzer cusses out Matt Williams on the mound and refuses to leave the game" - @OnePursuitTakes

"I f**** want it," Max Scherzer continually shouted towards his manager, saying that he was not coming out of the game until the inning was over.

Wiliams, perhaps without an option or with an unwillingness to upset his superstar pitcher, left him in the game. Scherzer forced a groundout by Marlins batter Dee Strange-Gordon, ending the inning and sending the home crowd to their feet.

Max Scherzer became a legend with the Washington Nationals

Although the memory of Scherzer demanding to remain in the game against the Miami Marlins might live on forever for some fans, his accomplishments and production with the Washington Nationals will as well.

The future Hall of Famer's best years of his career were spent with the Washington Nationals. During his seven seasons with the Nationals, Scherzer earned two Cy Young Awards, six All-Star selections, and a World Series. It's safe to say that the pitcher knew what he could achieve on the mound, and his cussing out of Matt Williams was justified.

