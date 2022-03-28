"I feel better than what the stat sheets are showing" - Former MVP remains confident in himself despite poor performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the Cactus League

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger fell from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in 2021. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, patience is likely running thin for Bellinger, as the team doesn't have the patience or time to let him continue to toil in mediocrity as the organization is likely entering the toughest division in the National League for another 162 game battle. Cody Bellinger won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 with 39 homeruns in his first year. That was followed up in 2019 with outfielder mashing to the tune of a mammoth slugging percentage of .629, which vaulted Cody Bellinger to his first ever National League Most Valuable Player.

Then, the wheels came off for Cody Bellinger during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. During these seasons, he had the two lowest slugging percentages of his career. The severe lack of production that came out of the 2021 season resulted in Bellinger finishing with a negative Wins Above Replacement value. That means that, had the team simply replaced Bellinger with an average first baseman, they would have won more games. In a National League West division that was so tight that the San Francisco Giants only won the division by a game, Bellinger's play cost the team a potential first-place finish in the NL West.

Cody Bellinger is running out of time with the Los Angeles Dodgers

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for Opening Day on April 8th at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies, Cody Bellinger's struggles have followed him to Arizona for Spring Training this year. Cody Bellinger is sporting an embarrassing batting average of .158 and showcasing very little power. If this continues, the Dodgers will find themselves in a place where they will have to contemplate cutting Cody Bellinger in order to bring in a player, such as free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, who is still available and waiting to sign with a team.

Bellinger is saying the right things and remaining positive. However, he is going to need results soon; otherwise, the former fourth round pick may find himself auditioning for a new team. There is hope. Fangraphs is projecting a solid 2022 campaign from the former Most Valuable Player, forecasting Cody Bellinger to produce 3 wins above replacement. Will Bellinger be able to rediscover his swing and regain his MVP form, or will he continue his descent into mediocrity?

