"I feel very blessed to be your dad" - Albert Pujols celebrates daughter Sophia's special day with a heartfelt note

Former St Louis Cardinals player and current MLB analyst Albert Pujols shared a touching message for his daughter Sophia on her special day. Pujols, known for his incredible gameplay, showed that his most cherished role is being a loving father.

His daughter celebrated an important milestone in her life by graduating from college. Thus, Albert took to Instagram on June 1 to share a photo of them together with the caption:

"Congratulations, it's just the beginning of a life full of achievements in your life. I wish you a Blessed and successful future. I feel very blessed to be your dad."

Pujols also posted a story on his Instagram showing the moment when his daughter received the graduation certificate.

@albertpujols/ Instagram

Sophia is as talented as her father, as she was part of her school's gymnastics team. She is Pujols' second child with his ex-wife, Deidre Pujols, born on November 5th, 2005, and is aiming to become a gymnast.

Pujols is quite vocal about his family on Instagram. He is currently married to Nicole Fernandez, who is the daughter of the former Dominican Republic President Leonel Fernandez. He posts from time to time about his family on social media to show his support for them.

Just days before his daughter’s great day, the analyst also received an award. On May 23rd, he won the Sports Emmy Award for his show “MLB Tonight,” in the“Outstanding Daily Show” category.

Sophia Pujols once wanted to take part in the Olympics

Sophia wanted to take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she was nine years old in 2015, according to SI.com. But that never happened as she was only 14 during the Tokyo Olympics, and the minimum required age was 16.

Despite the age barrier, she showed talent and dedication. Her proud father, Pujols, even joked about potentially retiring in 2020 to ensure he wouldn't miss her Olympic moment.

