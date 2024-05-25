"Hello handsome" - Albert Pujols' wife Nicole gushes over MLB icon's picturesque vacation moments in Monaco

Albert Pujols is a busy man, even after retiring from an illustrious MLB career in 2022. The St. Louis Cardinals and LA Angels icon is set to manage in the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League and is enjoying seeing the sights in Europe at the present.

Pujols was seen in Lake Como, Italy on Thursday, and looking at his Instagram, is now in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Pujols posted on Instagram:

"Greetings from MC."

His wife, Nicole Fernandez, responded:

"Hello handsome 😍."

Nicole Fernandez responds to Albert Pujols' IG post. PHOTO@ ALBERT PUJOLS/INSTAGRAM

Pujols, a big F1 fan, is likely enjoying the atmosphere in Monaco on the evening before the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. He attended the Miami Grand Prix at the start of the month, as he shared on his IG.

Nicole Fernandez shares snaps of her and Albert Pujols' European adventures

On Thursday, both Albert Pujols and Nicole Fernandez shared posts on IG of their time in Lake Como, which has a reputation for being one of the most scenic locations in Europe. Lake Como is in the famous Lombardy region of northern Italy, with its most southern shores about 32 miles north of Milan.

Nicole Fernandez shared a post on Saturday with photos from her time in Europe, as well as a post on Thursday.

The region is renowned for its industry, shopping and football, with Italian giants AC Milan and Serie A-winning Inter Milan calling it home.

Lake Como provides a respite for all its visitors, and as not just a romantic setting but the deepest lake in Europe, it attracts tourists in droves, including Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Looking ahead, Pujols has ambitions to become an MLB manager, as he mentioned during spring training when he was a guest instructor for the Angels (via The Los Angeles Times):

“I think of it as an opportunity to hopefully get a job up here in the big leagues someday."

For now, though, he's enjoying some time in Monaco.

