Photo: Albert Pujols hyped for F1 as Cardinals legend and family set to attend Miami Grand Prix

After retiring in late 2022, Albert Pujols has been keeping busy. The iconic first baseman had a tremendous career with the St. Louis Cardinals LA Angels and LA Dodgers, and has been seen on TV and away from the baseball field in retirement.

Pujols took to social media on Friday to share how excited he was about the upcoming weekend, which will feature the Miami Grand Prix:

"Ready for a great weekend at F1 Miami with the family! 🏎️. Thank you @zbrownceo & @Mclaren 🧡."

The Miami Grand Prix is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. EDT.

Albert Pujols set to manage Escogido Leones

Albert Pujols has ambitions to one day manage in the MLB, and it was announced in February that he would be managing the Escogido Leones in the Dominican Pro Winter League in 2024.

José Miguel Bonetti Du-Breil spoke to the media on behalf of the board:

"We are honored to have someone of Pujols' status as our manager."

In early March, Pujols was acting as a guest instructor for the LA Angels, and he spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the role and his future plans:

“It’s a new chapter in my life, something that I want to do, and it’s great to be able to do it in your own country for an organization that has won 17 league championships,” Pujols said. “I think of it as an opportunity to hopefully get a job up here in the big leagues someday.

“I was always the kind of player who would go into the office with Tony and ask him different questions, about why he did things, and I’m going to pick his brain [this week],” Pujols said. “I think I have a good idea [of how I’d manage], but it doesn’t hurt asking questions of those guys.”

With Albert Pujols an 11-time All-Star and a highly cerebral player in his day, there will be a lot of attention paid to his performance with Escogido.

