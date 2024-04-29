2024 F1 Miami GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2024 F1 Miami GP will see the sport return to Florida for the third year in a row. The race that has been added to the calendar as part of the sport's continued endeavor to build a significant base in America has had muted success until now.

The first race in 2022 saw an interesting battle between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. The second race saw Verstappen make his way through the field and beat Sergio Perez for the win.

The F1 Miami GP is now in its third year, and the novelty factor has more or less worn off. Now, it seems to be all about building a base and making the event as successful as possible. This year is ideally the litmus test for the event to see if the engagement continues to be high.

The F1 Miami GP will be the second sprint weekend of the season, with the first one taking place earlier in China. So what can we expect from the sixth race of the season? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Miami GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 The event itself

The 2024 F1 Miami GP comes at a crucial juncture. This is the third iteration, and it is only now that the real picture starts taking shape as the novelty factor may have been the major crowd attraction so far.

This time around, the event and the sport itself are expected to bring the fans together instead. F1 has invested a lot in trying to build a stronghold in the US and both races in Miami so far have seen good battles for the win.

Whether that helps bring the crowds or not is a major question heading into the 2024 edition.

#2 Andretti will be in the building

Michael Andretti revealed a few days back that he will be in touch with the other teams on the grid in Miami. The American constructor is supposed to have a conversation with each team in a bid to prop up his case as the 11th team on the grid.

Whether those meetings turn out to be fruitful or not is a question that only Americans can answer later on.

#3 Can anybody challenge Red Bull?

Probably the biggest question heading into the F1 Miami GP is whether anybody can challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Both have been unstoppable for almost three years, and that seems to be the theme this year as well.

Could Ferrari, with its ability to keep the tires in the window for longer, be able to challenge Red Bull at the F1 Miami GP? If it does, we could be in for a great race weekend.

Form Guide

In form

The way Lando Norris grabbed the podium in China was impressive. What was even more interesting to see was the maturity he displayed and, at the same time, the gap he had over Oscar Piastri.

Norris has started the season impressively in 2024 and will be looking to build on this in the F1 Miami GP.

Out of form

Lewis Hamilton ruined another race weekend in China with some aggressive experiments. Looking at where George Russell finished, it's quite clear that the experiments just aren't working.

Hamilton needs a smoother F1 Miami GP as his last year at Mercedes enters its sixth race.

2024 F1 Miami GP: Predictions

Who will win the race?

It's hard to look beyond Max Verstappen for this one. The high temperatures should help Red Bull, and the long straights have always favored the team as well. In all likelihood, we're looking at Verstappen securing his third consecutive win in Miami.

Surprise of the weekend (Driver)

This one might come down to Nico Hulkenberg once again. There are few similarities between Miami and Bahrain, but the long straights and high temperatures should work for Haas. Expect the team to be sixth fastest at the F1 Miami GP and for the German to spearhead the team's campaign for points once again.

Surprise of the weekend (Team)

Coming into the F1 Miami GP, Mercedes has been on a disappointing run. Having said that, the track in Miami does not have too many fast sections and has long straights, which could leave McLaren vulnerable.

The incoming upgrades are surely going to help as well and we could see Mercedes challenging to be the third-fastest team in Miami.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

This one might go to Sergio Perez. While the Mexican has been quite good this season, some of it has to do with the fact that Red Bull is even more versatile than last season.

Having said that, Ferrari might be closer to Red Bull this weekend due to the weather and that could see Perez missing out on a podium.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

Long straights and high temperatures is just not the recipe for success for McLaren. The team might struggle to keep its standing as the second-fastest team as Ferrari and possibly Mercedes could be faster in Miami.