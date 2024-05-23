In Photos: Albert Pujols shares romantic vacation moments with wife Nicole in scenic Italian countryside

Albert Pujols is a beloved figure among MLB fans, particularly among the St. Louis Cardinals and LA Angels fanbases. The 11-time All-Star retired in 2022 and is most seen living his best life off the field these days.

That was the case on his Instagram on Thursday as he shared two photos of himself and his wife, Nicole, from Lake Como, Italy, which he captioned:

"Greetings from 🇮🇹."

Lake Como is one of Italy's most romantic hotspots and has been the backdrop of a few recent Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift stories. The lake is the deepest in Europe with a depth of 1,345 feet, and is famous for its glacial blue waters. Nicole Fernandez also shared some snaps of her and Pujols in Italy, in which some glimpses of the lake can be seen.

Albert Pujols has managerial ambitions for the MLB

Given his dominance throughout his career, when Albert Pujols retired there were questions about what his future might entail. Pujols himself has discussed the matter, and did so when he was announced as the next manager of the Escogido Leones:

“Why not? If the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that," Pujols said. "But I'm gonna focus on what I need to do which is be here for a week and then go to the D.R. and getting the team ready.”

He also answered questions on the topic when he was a guest instructor for the LA Angels in spring training this year (via The Los Angeles Times):

“It’s a new chapter in my life, something that I want to do, and it’s great to be able to do it in your own country for an organization that has won 17 league championships,” Pujols said. “I think of it as an opportunity to hopefully get a job up here in the big leagues someday.

“I was always the kind of player who would go into the office with Tony and ask him different questions, about why he did things, and I’m going to pick his brain [this week],” Pujols said. “I think I have a good idea [of how I’d manage], but it doesn’t hurt asking questions of those guys.”

It will be interesting to see if Albert Pujols has an MLB management career ahead of him and with whom, but for now, he's enjoying himself in Italy.

