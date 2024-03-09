“I love you beyond measure” - Albert Pujols' heartfelt Women's Day tribute has wife Nicole Fernandez emotional

Cardinals legend and two-time World Series champion Albert Pujols took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for his second wife, Nicole Fernandez, who is the daughter of former Dominican Republic president Leonel Fernandez.

Pujols was married for 22 years before parting ways with his first wife, Deidre, with whom he shares five children. He married Nicole on September 3, 2023, in front of all his friends and family members.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Nicole replied on Albert's post:

Nicole Fernandez's reply to Albert

Albert Pujols has been a celebrity for the past few decades, despite playing a sport that some claim is going out. Millions of admirers have been attracted to him by his flawless on-field skills, and many have been curious about his personal life.

Although the Pujols family has always maintained a low profile, the player shocked fans in April 2022 when he announced his divorce.

Albert Pujols found a fun-loving partner in Nicole Fernandez after his messy split and didn't waste any time expressing his love for her.

The veteran first baseman/designated hitter even caught a ceremonial pitch by the ex-president and father of Nicole, Mr. Leonel, during a regular-season game between the Reds and the Cardinals on September 16, 2022.

Albert Pujols has expressed interest on becoming a manager in the future

On Monday, Albert Pujols returned to the Angels camp dressed in his trademark Angel red, prepared to take on the job of guest instructor for the second year in a row in spring training credit to the 10-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Halos post-retirement.

Though Pujols just took on the role of manager in the Dominican Winter League for Leones del Escogido, he expressed interest in managing a major league team in the future, indicating that he has higher goals in mind than just serving as a guest instructor (LA Angels) every now and then.

"Why not? If the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that. But I'm gonna focus on what I need to do which is be here for a week and then go to the D.R. and getting the team ready." - Pujols on voicing interest of becoming an MLB manager in the future

Albert Pujols played for Mike Scioscia, Joe Maddon, and Tony La Russa, three of the most successful managers in recent MLB history. Thus, he is well acquainted with the requirements and mentality required to lead a team in the big leagues.

"I was blessed to have an opportunity to have one of the best, Tony La Russa. Then I went from St. Louis to another probably future Hall of Fame manager in Scioscia. Then you got Joe and (Dave) Roberts.

"And then two years ago with Oli Marmol, who has a lot of things to offer to the game. You learn a lot. You pick their brain. I was always that kind of player that asked questions." - Pujols on working with some amazing MLB managers

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.