“I feel dumb just listening to that” - Former Giants manager Gabe Kapler gets playfully trolled by fans for sharing fitness tips on TikTok video

Gabe Kapler took to social media to post some fitness advice and learned that the Internet is not always the most friendly place. He shared his original video to TikTok, but it's gone viral and has been making the rounds on other social media platforms, and not necessarily for good reason.

Kapler said:

"If you're trying to decide if you're going to walk somewhere, or Uber or drive, and Google Maps says it's going to take you 10 minutes via car, it's probably about right. But if it tells you it's going to take 15 or 17 minutes to walk that same distance, it could be wrong.

"All you have to do is walk fast, and maybe you're cutting that down by three, four minutes. So don't let that make you get in a car. Just walk faster."

The former manager was walking down the street as he filmed this, so it's possible that he was taking his own advice. Either way, fans didn't miss the opportunity to get after Kapler in the Instagram comments.

Fans poked fun at Gabe Kapler over his viral TikTok

Kapler hasn't commented on the attention he's getting. It's also unclear if he was being facetious about his advice, either.

Where is Gabe Kapler now?

Gabe Kapler is no longer managing the San Francisco Giants. He was not brought back after the 2023 season, eventually being replaced by longtime coach Bob Melvin. Kapler had to move on.

Gabe Kapler is not managing anymore

After serving in that role, he's moved down to Miami, hence the Heat hat in his TikTok. He is serving as the Assistant General Manager with the Miami Marlins, so he went from the dugout to the front office.

Kapler also served as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies for a few seasons before landing in the Bay Area in 2020. He then stayed there for three seasons before heading to Miami.

Now, he's offering up advice on social media as he aims to help Peter Bendix continue rebuilding the Marlins and making them into true contenders.

