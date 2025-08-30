"I couldn't feel my feet" - Payton Tolle gets emotional as Red Sox prospect earns roaring standing ovation during unforgettable MLB debut

The Boston Red Sox's elite farm system, one of the best in the country, unearthed another future star on Friday as rookie starter Payton Tolle made his major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates.Making his MLB debut in the series opener, Payton Tolle shook off the early hitters to pitch a one-hit shutout into the sixth inning before running into trouble by allowing back-to-back singles with one out. He received a standing ovation from the crowd after being taken off the mound in the sixth inning.Tolle, who struck out a record eight batters on his first big league outing, was left in awe of the moment at Fenway Park.“Chills. A lot of chills,” Tolle said after his debut. “It was incredible. I came off the mound after the first and I couldn’t feel my feet.“It was just the greatest experience of my life. It was the greatest atmosphere. I was just proud of it. I’ll look back on this day for a long time. Just think about this moment.”One of the top pitching prospects in the organization, Payton Tolle was promoted to the senior team ahead of Friday's series opener as the Red Sox released World Series winner Walker Buehler.Payton Tolle's father reacts to Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony's home run off Paul SkenesPayton Tolle's family was in the stands at Fenway to support the rookie pitcher on his MLB debut. During the game, MLB Network interviewed Tolle's father, Chad.While broadcasters were in conversation with Chad, Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony smoked reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes for a solo home run in the fifth.Tolle's father was pumped and was caught cheering for Anthony on the microphone.&quot;And I like to see that, way out of here,&quot; Chad was heard saying. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Tolle impressed on his debut, the Red Sox failed to capitalize on his strong start as the bullpen crumbled and the Pirates came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2.