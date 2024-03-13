"I feel like our lineup, stacked" - Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. praises new-look Miami squad ahead of 2024 campaign

The Miami Marlins might be one of the most underrated teams entering the 2024 season. After surprising a number of experts last year and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2020, Miami will look to continue its success in 2024.

This is something that Miami Marlins superstar Jazz Chisholm Jr. believes will be the case. The 26-year-old from Nassau, Bahamas, is determined to prove any doubters wrong this upcoming season, believing that the club made a number of significant changes this offseason.

"I feel like our lineup, STACKED... we know baseball now. I just feel like it's gonna be sick this year." @Marlins star @j_chisholm3 has lofty expectations for Miami after a Postseason trip and veteran signings in the offseason" - @MLBNetwork

"I feel like our lineup, stacked," Chisholm Jr. said of the 2024 Miami squad.

The former All-Star outfielder believes that the club will no longer be viewed as an easy matchup like they had been in the past. Thanks to several key additions, he is confident that the team will be a force this upcoming season.

Even though Jazz Chisholm Jr. may have his eyes set on another postseason run, there will be no shortage of top-tier contenders in the National League who will be looking to take their spot. A number of NL teams have loaded up this offseason as well, including the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A closer look at some of the Miami Marlins notable additions this offseason

It was a busy offseason for Miami as they look to continue their run of success. The club made a series of additions that could help the club improve across a number of areas. Last year, the Miami Marlins finished 22nd in MLB in home runs (166), 26th in runs scored (666), and 27th in RBIs (633).

Miami made a series of trades and free-agent signings that will undoubtedly help the club improve offensively this upcoming campaign. Some of the players the club added include Tim Anderson, Vidal Brujan, Christian Bethancourt, and Nick Gordon. Not to mention Jake Burger and Josh Bell, who the team acquired last season.

"Bet you didn’t know Jake Burger is faster than two-thirds of the league" - @JonPgh

