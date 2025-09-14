“I have no friggin’ clue” - Struggling Tanner Scott opens up after giving up walk-off grand slam in Dodgers' loss vs. Giants

When Tanner Scott signed a four-year, $72 million deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers back in January, many expected the reliever to continue dominating like he did in 2024.

However, things have not gone to plan for Scott. Currently pitching with a 1-3 record and a 5.01 ERA, the 31-year-old has endured an extremely difficult first season in Dodger Blue.

He suffered his latest setback at Oracle Park on Friday. With the game tied at one run a piece in the bottom of the tenth inning, Scott ended up loading the bases with only one out.

Trying to induce a double play to keep his team in the game, Scott threw a 97-mile fastball just above the strikezone. However, Giants catcher Patrick Bailey was all over it, smashing the ball into the left field bleachers for a walk-off grand slam.

Speaking to insider Bill Plunkett post game, Tanner Scott vented his frustration about how everything seemed to be going wrong for him at the moment.

"I don’t know if I’m tipping or what but they’re on everything. It sucks. ... It was a fastball above the zone. Maybe I’m tipping. I have no friggin’ clue right now. It’s terrible. I’m having the worst year of my life. I gotta be better," Scott said

Insider claims Dave Roberts may deploy Shohei Ohtani as closer in the postseason, as Tanner Scott continues to struggle

On Tuesday's episode of "Baseball Today", insider Trevor Plouffe claimed Dave Roberts may decide to turn to Shohei Ohtani to close out games, looking at how Tanner Scott continues to give up runs at crucial moments.

"In my mind, this is what I would do, I'd have Shohei Ohtani ready to come in, put the fire out at the end of games. They can't close games out right now. Shohei's the guy to do that."

"You can't put Tanner Scott out there right now, you can't. ... This is not about him right now, it's about the team, and the best chance to win is not having him on the back end of games right now," Plouffe said [5:45]

As the Dodgers head into October with the aim of securing back to back World Series titles, fans will be hoping Dave Roberts and the rest of the coaching staff can devise the perfect plan to ensure they are able to close out crucial games.

