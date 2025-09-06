“Baseball hates me” - Dodgers’ Tanner Scott vents frustration after blowing up game vs. Orioles with costly walk-off HR

Tanner Scott has struggled mightily with consistency and appears to be a shadow of his former self. Already low on confidence, he suffered his latest setback on Friday, as the Los Angeles Dodgers traveled to Baltimore to face the Orioles.
With the game tied heading into the bottom of the ninth, Scott appeared to have things under control, as he took care of the first two batters he faced. However, only needing one more strike to get out of the inning unscathed, the 31-year-old ended up conceding a home run to young catcher Samuel Basallo, allowing the Orioles to walk it off.
Speaking to the press after the game, Tanner Scott vented his frustration, claiming it feels like "baseball hates him" at the moment.
"I definitely made the wrong pitch selection on that, it cost us again. I'm tired of that happening. Baseball hates me right now. I just keep making terrible pitch selections right when it matters, and it's costing us every time.
"It's not fun. It sucks. For everyone that threw tonight, it was great, and then, for that to happen, it just sucks. It feels terrible, and I have to figure it out because baseball hates me right now," Scott said
Scott enjoyed an excellent 2024 campaign with the San Diego Padres, earning his first-ever All-Star selection and finishing the regular season with a 9-6 record, along with a 1.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts. The Dodgers then signed the reliever to a four-year, $72 million deal this past offseason.
Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts on Tanner Scott's performance
Soon after the Dodgers' 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, skipper Dave Roberts spoke to reporters. He also talked about Tanner Scott's performance.
Though Scott pitched well, according to Roberts, the one mistake he made proved extremely costly.
"I thought, tonight he (Tanner Scott) threw the ball well. It was one of those things, you've got count leverage on a guy, you've got to expand and go for the swing and miss. I just thought, right there, he didn't make a good pitch, and the guy put a good swing on it. In totality, I think the stuff was good," Roberts said. (1:10)
Friday's loss means that the Dodgers have now lost four games in a row, and Dave Roberts and his troops will definitely be desperate to return to winning ways in Saturday's game at Camden Yards.