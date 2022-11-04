Yuli Gurriel is now in his seventh MLB season. The Houston Astros infielder has played in 801 regular-season games with just over 3000 at-bats to his name. So it may be a little surprising for baseball fans to hear that Gurriel is already 38-years-old.

Baseball podcast host Jared Carrabis made note of the fact after a World Series broadcaster disclosed Gurriel's age. The Cuban-American slugger is one of the veterans in a very experienced Astros lineup.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I gasped when the broadcast just said that Yuli Gurriel is 38 years old. I gasped when the broadcast just said that Yuli Gurriel is 38 years old.

Yuli Gurriel's story is fascinating. He was one of the top players in Cuba. Gurriel represented his country at the Olympic Games, Pan American Games and Intercontinental Cup. He was even a member of the Cuban national team during the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

The veteran first baseman also played in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars from 2014-2015. He excelled with the club, posting a .305 batting average, 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 62 games.

In 2016, Yuli Gurriel and his brother Lourdes Gurriel Jr. defected from Cuba and relocated to Haiti. He was 31 at the time. After a short period in Haiti, he was eligible to be signed as a free agent by an MLB team. Gurriel agreed to a massive five-year, $47.5 million contract with the Houston Astros. His brother went on to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Gurriel has developed into a consistent hitter during his time in the majors. He was part of the Houston Astros team that won the World Series in 2017. He posted a career-high 31 home runs and 104 RBIs in 2019.

Gurriel has posted a .284/.328/.448 slash line during his MLB career. He has combined to hit 102 home runs and 474 RBIs throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Yuli Gurriel is looking to win his second World Series Championship with the Houston Astros

Yuli Gurriel celebrates a solo home against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALCS

Gurriel has established himself as one of the league's top infielders. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2017. He led the American League with a .319 batting average in 2021.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



He is yet to strike out



#LevelUp | @astros | @el_yuly10 Yuli Gurriel is hitting .348 (16-46 AB) through 11 Postseason gamesHe is yet to strike out Yuli Gurriel is hitting .348 (16-46 AB) through 11 Postseason games 📊He is yet to strike out 😳#LevelUp | @astros | @el_yuly10 https://t.co/wyQ4c4Fceu

Gurriel could've been a first ballot Hall of Famer if he was eligible to play in the United States earlier in his career.

He's been one of the Astros' standout players during their run to the World Series. He has hit .348 in 11 games this postseason. He drove in a run during the Astros' 5-0 win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Gurriel has played all over the globe. He's proven he can compete at a high level in any situation. Winning another World Series title would certainly look good on his resume.

The Astros face the Phillies for Game 5 of the World Series tonight at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03pm/ET.

