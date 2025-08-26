  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "I get dressed up as a princess" - Will Smith shares experience of being lone "masculine energy" in household surrounded by females 

"I get dressed up as a princess" - Will Smith shares experience of being lone "masculine energy" in household surrounded by females 

By Safeer M S
Modified Aug 26, 2025 14:00 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Will Smith and his family - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been married to his wife, Cara (née Marcinelli), since December 18, 2020. The couple has two daughters, Charlotte Ann Smith (born on October 15, 2022) and Layton Elizabeth Smith (born on October 22, 2024).

Ad

Smith also has two mini Australian Shepherds named Pip and Rue, both female dogs, making Smith the lone male in the family. The three-time All-Star opened up about it during his appearance on "On Base with Mookie Betts," released on Sunday.

"Oh, it's the best. I'm total girl dad. They're the sweetest little things," Smith replied to Betts' query about being a father to two daughters (Timestamp 39:13).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Hearing Smith's response, Betts asked:

"So, you're the only masculine energy in the house?"

Smith replied that he is outnumbered, pointing out that their two dogs are also female. The revelation prompted Betts to ask how his life was around his daughters and whether he had put on makeup.

"I get dressed up as a princess sometimes," Smith said (Timestamp 39:33). I haven't done the makeup. Haven't done the makeup. Haven't got the nails painted. I painted some nails."
Ad

Betts hilariously suggested that Smith get a male dog for company, but the Dodgers catcher pointed out that having three dogs is too much.

Will Smith opens up about signing massive extension with Dodgers

On March 27, 2024, Will Smith signed a 10-year, $140 million contract extension, the longest for a catcher, with the Dodgers, who had selected him in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Ad

Smith debuted for the Dodgers on May 28, 2019, and became the primary catcher, replacing Austin Barnes. Smith is a three-time All-Star with two World Series rings.

In his appearance on the "On Base with Mookie Betts" podcast, Smith shared insights into why he signed a lengthy contract extension with the Dodgers.

"Yeah, I think, you know, I've loved being a Dodger," Will Smith said (Timestamp 37:42). "Love, you know, how the Dodgers are just about winning, winning World Series, and, you know, that's me. That's kind of all I care about and want to do, win World Series when it comes to baseball."

Smith admitted he is happy with the decision and is grateful for the opportunity to wear the Dodgers uniform.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications