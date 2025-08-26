"I get dressed up as a princess" - Will Smith shares experience of being lone "masculine energy" in household surrounded by females 

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been married to his wife, Cara (née Marcinelli), since December 18, 2020. The couple has two daughters, Charlotte Ann Smith (born on October 15, 2022) and Layton Elizabeth Smith (born on October 22, 2024).
Smith also has two mini Australian Shepherds named Pip and Rue, both female dogs, making Smith the lone male in the family. The three-time All-Star opened up about it during his appearance on "On Base with Mookie Betts," released on Sunday.
"Oh, it's the best. I'm total girl dad. They're the sweetest little things," Smith replied to Betts' query about being a father to two daughters (Timestamp 39:13).
Hearing Smith's response, Betts asked:
"So, you're the only masculine energy in the house?"
Smith replied that he is outnumbered, pointing out that their two dogs are also female. The revelation prompted Betts to ask how his life was around his daughters and whether he had put on makeup.
"I get dressed up as a princess sometimes," Smith said (Timestamp 39:33). I haven't done the makeup. Haven't done the makeup. Haven't got the nails painted. I painted some nails."
Betts hilariously suggested that Smith get a male dog for company, but the Dodgers catcher pointed out that having three dogs is too much.
Will Smith opens up about signing massive extension with Dodgers
On March 27, 2024, Will Smith signed a 10-year, $140 million contract extension, the longest for a catcher, with the Dodgers, who had selected him in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft.
Smith debuted for the Dodgers on May 28, 2019, and became the primary catcher, replacing Austin Barnes. Smith is a three-time All-Star with two World Series rings.
In his appearance on the "On Base with Mookie Betts" podcast, Smith shared insights into why he signed a lengthy contract extension with the Dodgers.
"Yeah, I think, you know, I've loved being a Dodger," Will Smith said (Timestamp 37:42). "Love, you know, how the Dodgers are just about winning, winning World Series, and, you know, that's me. That's kind of all I care about and want to do, win World Series when it comes to baseball."
Smith admitted he is happy with the decision and is grateful for the opportunity to wear the Dodgers uniform.