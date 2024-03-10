"I get to do the thing I haven't done since I was 18" - Mookie Betts thrilled to revisit shortstop dreams after Dodgers announcement

During the Cactus League session, the Los Angeles Dodgers management assigned Mookie Betts a new position. Betts will now be the everyday shortstop for the team, replacing Gavin Lux, who will switch positions.

In a recent episode of 'On Base with Mookie Betts' by Bleacher Report, Betts expressed his excitement about returning to the position he played during his boyhood.

“When I was named the shortstop, that was super special. I hadn't played shortstop, knowing I wasn't going to play shortstop every day since I was 18. I'm 31. That's a long time to not play everyday shortstop," Betts said.

"So this is a dream come true. That was probably one of the coolest things of my life, knowing I get to do the thing I haven't done since I was 18 years old.”

Betts was moved between the infield and outfield positions for years to add flexibility to the lineup. He played 16 games as a shortstop in the later months of last season, but this year he has been given the opportunity early on.

Why did the Dodgers switch Mookie Betts’ position ahead of regular season?

Mookie Betts was announced as the Dodgers' everyday second baseman in the midst of Gavin Lux's recent struggles in defense.

The Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, explained to SportsNet LA that the team's front office decided to increase the chances of winning games. It will help Lux to regain his form after his injury break from the last season.

"Just to make this move right now, it's something that the entire organization feels is the right thing to do to give us the best chance to prevent runs and to win baseball games," Roberts said.

"I think that, specific to Gavin, it gives him an opportunity to get to the other side of the diamond. ... So to get him back over there, shorten the throw, it should be less of a toll on his body overall and give him an opportunity to have success."

When asked about the permanency of Betts at SS, Roberts replied:

“Yeah, sort of. Permanent for now.”

Betts has won six Gold Gloves as an outfielder, including two with the Dodgers. It will be interesting to see if he can win another one with his newly assigned position in 2024.

The Dodgers will play against Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Camelback Ranch, with Mookie Betts as their new shortstop.

