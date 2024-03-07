"I was getting behind the count" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto highlights reason behind underwhelming Dodgers spring training outing

After a scintillating start to his Los Angeles Dodgers career last week, newly signed Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto was far from his best in his second spring training start on Wednesday.

While the 25-year-old right-hander struggled over the three innings he pitched, the LA offense ensured a 12-9 victory. Yamamoto was frank about his performance and revealed that he lost the count.

When asked about the reasons behind his lackluster performance, he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So count wise, I was getting behind the count, and that kind of attributed to the high walk."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ended 2023 as the best pitcher outside the MLB after ending his seventh season with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan's NPB.

Having won virtually every individual award in his home country, the right-handed pitcher was posted to the MLB during the offseason and instantly attracted several teams.

However, he signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers just weeks after compatriot Shohei Ohtani had signed his historic contract.

Since the start of spring training with his new teammates, Yamamoto has lived up to expectations and impressed fans and teammates alike.

After some impressive BP sessions, he made a great start to his Dodgers career against the Texas Rangers last week. On Wednesday, LA's two Japanese stars made their first appearance together, but Yamamoto disappointed for the first time since his move.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto admits to his struggles with pitching off the strech

There has been much discussion around Los Angeles Dodgers' rookie star Yoshinobu Yamamoto after he finally put a step wrong since his arrival in the MLB.

His disappointing display against the Chicago White Sox has been analyzed by many, and he's the first to acknowledge his dip in performance.

When asked about his struggles with primarily pitching off the stretch, Yamamoto, replied in agreement,

"Yeah, you're right. I was not feeling right. And that's something I need to work on, to ajust."

Fortunately, there's a purpose of spring training, and he will hope to find out more about where in stands in the MLB before the start of the new season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.