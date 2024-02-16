"I was going to get traded, but here we are" - Dylan Cease opens up about trade rumors, staying focused until 'something happens'

Chicago White Sox gas thrower Dylan Cease is going to stay put with the Sox for the 2024 MLB season. Despite having his name linked with many a ballclub throughout the offseason, Cease did not get traded and finally reported to the White Sox spring training ahead of the opening day of the 2024 season.

When asked about how closely he was following his trade rumors over the offseason and if he felt paranoid due to all the news mongering around related to his name, Cease replied:

"It seemed like I was going to get traded, but here we are. That's why I try not to get too caught up in it until something happens. I wasn't overly concerned or paranoid about anything. I was focusing on getting my body ready. Wherever I was going to be sent to was second to that."

Because of technology, players are more involved in the game and the trade rumors that surround their names than they used to be because these rumours spread quickly in the digital world.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz stated that he knew Cease could handle it and that he owed him all the updates that were associated with his name this offseason.

"I don't worry about Dylan Cease just because of the makeup of the pitcher. Every day is about sharpening his craft and trying to get better." - White Sox GM Chris Getz

As Dylan Cease kept track of the trade rumors this offseason, he was much more focused on keeping his body healthy to make an impact in the upcoming season.

Cease spent considerable time with his physiotherapist throughout the break to relieve the tension in his triceps, a problem that had been bugging the star in the past couple of seasons.

"I had a lot of people sending me stuff," Cease said. "I talked to [agent] Scott [Boras] a lot. I talk to [White Sox GM] Chris [Getz] a fair amount." - Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease's ERA increased from 2.20 to 4.58 in 2023, despite finishing second in the American League Cy Young Award voting in 2022.

The need to move him hasn't reached its zenith yet because he's still regarded as one of the AL's best arms and has two more years left on his contract with the team until he hits free agency.

GM Chris Getz is elated to have Dylan Cease on the roster, but a move away is still not far-fetched

There is still a possibility, even though it is very slim, that Dylan Cease might get traded this spring or summer.

GM Chris Getz had exclaimed with a smile on his face that the Baltimore Orioles didn't make any contact despite the fact that they have a frail bullpen heading into the season with multiple throwers on IL.

"As spring training goes on, it becomes a little more limited to improve your roster, but we're still in a period where there are players still out there and discussions on the trade standpoint as well. Still fielding calls from agents and other teams." - GM Chris Getz

Getz added:

"I know he's well-positioned for the season and he's going to prepare for Opening Day. And at this point, it looks like it's going to be with the White Sox."

Dylan Cease remarked on having one of his better offseasons this time around since his arm feels a lot better and he is projected as the starter on the opening day, provided he stays with the Chicago White Sox till then.

"If you're not prepared and ready for the season, you're going to go somewhere and not perform. I made sure to focus on my body. I definitely saw it [the rumors]. It would be impossible not to, but it wasn't keeping me from doing what I had to do." - Dylan Cease

