"I am going to run and dive but dive flat" - Dave Roberts adds his twist to Polar Plunge as Dodgers stars gather for Chris Taylor's CT3 event

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts actively participated in the Polar Plunge alongside the remainder of the LA roster. On a chilly South Bay morning, the Dodgers players gathered at Manhattan Beach for the Polar Plunge event organized by Chris Taylor's CT3 Foundation.

The Dodgers manager led the charge for the event by sharing his technique to tackle the Polar Plunge charity event.

"I am going to run and dive but dive flat. Don't dive like this, dive flat" - Dave Roberts

The CT3 Foundation event on Sunday attracted a wide amount of audience and it felt like a community event. Vendors, such as neighborhood bakeries and coffee roasters, set up shop on the dunes, and prepared to serve the chilly participants of the South Bay who were gearing up for the CT3 Foundation Charity Polar Plunge.

Tyler Glasnow, a former Ray who joined the Dodgers, was the first to make a social media stir. The others soon followed. The new Dodgers pitcher, with his long hair and uncanny likeness to Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, attracted the most attention.

Before the event was scheduled, Chris Taylor, along with his wife and fellow teammates, had asked the Dodgers community to actively participate in the charity event.

"I’m excited to take the plunge with all of my teammates in order to help support such a great cause, the Friendship Foundation. As residents of the South Bay, Mary and I felt that it was important to host what is hopefully the first of many events in our own neighborhood, benefiting the families that also live here." - Chris Taylor

The Friendship Foundation offers a safe, accepting, and inclusive atmosphere where children and young adults with special needs can enjoy sports, art, music, and many other social programs alongside their peers. This support is intended for parents and families raising children and young adults with special needs.

Chris Taylor founded the CT3 Foundation to aid the needy

The CT3 Foundation was established by the Taylors in 2020 with the goal of supporting underprivileged children and families in Virginia Beach and Los Angeles. To this end, the foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the communities in need of assistance.

The Dodgers' 2023 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award was OF Chris Taylor. This is an award that goes to the Major League player who best exemplifies baseball through exceptional character, volunteerism, philanthropy, and good deeds both on and off the field.

