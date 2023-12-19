"It was a win-win for everyone" - Tyler Glasnow reflects on signing an extension after being traded to the Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow was one of the best pitchers available this offseason, surprisingly on that list despite being one of the Tampa Bay Rays' best players. They opted to send him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he immediately signed a massive extension.

Glasnow didn't start with the Rays' organization, but he was a key member of their rotation over the last few years. Despite that, the flamethrower believes that the trade worked out for everyone involved.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Glasnow said:

"Yeah, for sure. I had a short list of teams I wanted to go to, and the Dodgers were definitely on it... I could've waited one year to become a free agent, but it wasn't about me making the absolute most I could, it was about me going to a team I'd be happy with... I really want to go to the Dodgers. If I go and sign an extension, I can go there and stay there... It just, it worked out for me. It worked out for everyone... It was a win-win for everyone."

The Rays got back Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca, two of the Dodgers' top prospects and among most MLB-ready at that. The Dodgers got Glasnow and Margot, and they were able to nail down a five-year, $135 million extension.

Dodgers continue impressive offseason with Tyler Glasnow addition

The Los Angeles Dodgers are usually big players in the offseason. They have the money and the team to add to, so they usually sign players or make deals. However, after the 2022 regular season, they were relatively silent.

They let Trea Turner walk and hardly added anyone to replace him or to add to their impressive roster. Many expected, correctly so, that this was to keep money on the books to sign Shohei Ohtani.

They did sign Ohtani to a $700 million contract this offseason, so that proved to be true, but the Dodgers didn't stop there. They traded for Tyler Glasnow and extended him, and they may not be done yet.

Tyler Glasnow joined the Dodgers

They're still in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and likely some other free agents, so their impressive offseason could get even better.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.