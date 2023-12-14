Shohei Ohtani's massive and unorthodox contract has the entire sports world talking. NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, brothers who have a very popular podcast, had to weigh in on the subject that is on everyone's mind. Ohtani's massive contract is mindboggling for many reasons.

Ohtani signed a massive 10-year deal for $700 million. The deal is uniquely possible in baseball, and there are aspects of it that are unique even for major MLB contracts.

All of it, the length, the unorthodox nature, and the price, left the two NFL stars absolutely befuddled. They couldn't believe a deal like that was happening and that it was even allowed.

Travis said:

"It's cheating. It's cheating. You can't f******* do that. What's the point of the cap? Is there a cap in baseball?"

Jason added:

"I would be shocked if this contract is allowed to stand."

The way the Los Angeles Dodgers have this set up allows them to sign more free agents. They have deferred an astonishing $680 million to after the deal ends, so Ohtani is technically only costing them $2 million right now. Travis, still bewildered by the MLB's unique rules, added:

"This is basically just making room for [the Dodgers] to go out and get another Shohei Ohtani."

Though they haven't yet, Travis is on the right track. The Dodgers are in on a number of top free agents like Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Travis' NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, paid Patrick Mahomes $450 million over 10 years, but that has its limits on what the team can currently do. The Dodgers, thanks to baseball's unique contract rules, can work around that.

Shohei Ohtani's deal is mindblowing

Shohei Ohtani's new contract isn't just mindboggling to NFL players who don't have experience in that realm, even if Travis Kelce could have been an All-Star. For baseball fans, this is relatively unprecedented.

Shohei Ohtani's contract is huge

Bobby Bonilla day exists for deferred payments like this, but this is the first major star in this era to have something like this. While a ton of players will get deferred money, it's not 97% of their contract's value.

Furthermore, this is the biggest contract in sports history, and it has all eyes on it. The fact that it's utilizing an oft-overlooked rule makes it even more difficult to comprehend.

