Tyler Glasnow News: Dodgers continue spending spree with $135,000,000 mega deal for former Rays ace

The deal to send Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers is official, and the rumored extension that was supposed to come with it is now official as well. Reports initially stated that a deal was in place as long as the pitcher signed, and now he has.

Per MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal is for $135 million over five years. Even after they've been very active this offseason, they didn't rest. They made the blockbuster trade, and now they're ensuring Glasnow doesn't go anywhere for a long time.

Passan added:

"Tyler Glasnow’s deal will start this season, so there are four years and $110 million in new money. The total deal could get to $145M if Dodgers exercise a $30M club option in year 5. If not, Glasnow has a $20M player option. Also of note: There is no deferred money in the deal."

Glasnow comes over from the Tampa Bay Rays with Manuel Margot. The ace was dealt for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca as the Dodgers continue ramping up to ensure a World Series victory very soon.

Dodgers don't defer any of Tyler Glasnow's money

The Dodgers made waves by deferring a massive chunk of Shohei Ohtani's contract. They signed him for $700 million, but will only be paying $20 million while he's actually under contract with them.

Tyler Glasnow signed an extension with the Dodgers

This allows them the flexibility to sign more players and maximize their window. That's exactly what they made use of by signing Tyler Glasnow for half a decade after trading for him.

They have not deferred any money of his deal, possibly because they know it will cost them quite a bit when the Ohtani deal comes fully due. Regardless, they got Glasnow as a result and could still be in on players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

