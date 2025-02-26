"I am gonna dress like a s***" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin shares her honest take on World Baseball Classic compared to other MLB wives

Former Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin Lynn, is a self proclaimed entrepreneur and founder and host of a blogspot and a podcast titled Dymin in the Rough. The podcast airs a new episode every Tuesday and usually involves her having a conversation with Lance about their many experiences.

Ad

In the latest podcast episode on Tuesday, she discussed about the 2023 World Basball Classic with Lance Lynn. Lance was a part of the 30-man Team USA roster for the 2023 WBC. Reflecting on her experiences about the event and the added flair of spectating the games in Arizona and Miami, Dymin said:

"I was like, I want to shake my a** on a yacht. I want to, we are going there for the World Baseball Classic. And I was like, I'm not taking it. So, literally everybody else with me was like, oh my gosh, this is an honor. This is great.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're gonna take all of our children. This is such a great thing for our children to see their fathers. Like, wholesome a** stuff, right? Not me! Not me. I was like, nah, these kids can stay here. I'm going to Miami, okay?, and I'm gonna dress like a s*** and shake my a** on a yacht.

Ad

She also defended her stance by voicing the reasons behind her wishful thinking during the WBC tournament.

"Was that the experience? No. Because everyone was like baseball, baseball, baseball. And I was like 'oh yeah that's why we're here, right'. I know I'm the worst. Y'all can drag me for that. I don't even care. I was going through some s*** okay.

Ad

"I had red hair if that tells you anything, red hair and like seven more tattoos than I had previously. I was having a whole identity crisis. I just had my third kid, so yeah, going to Miami. Playgirl Central," she added

Take a look at Dymin's post here:

Ad

Lance started two games for Team USA during the 2023 tournament. His first start came against Canada in a pool game at Chase Field, while his second start came in the quarterfinal against Venezuela, resulting in Team USA's 9-7 win at Loan Depot Park.

Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin, voiced her positive approach for the upcoming month

In the same podcast epsiode, Lance Lynn sat on the couch while Dymin gave her take on what measures she would take for the month of March. Dymin said:

Ad

"I've been buying a lot of beauty products because I'm trying to combat the uglies. It's not going well, but we're just a couple of months away from March and we got this ladies."

Take a look at the post here:

Lance Lynn played with the Cardinals in 2024 before becoming a free agent. The veteran pitcher is yet to find a ballclub for the upcoming season, which commences in the fourth week of March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback