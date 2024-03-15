"I got an autograph from Mike Trout & Bryce Harper" - Paul Skenes recalls 'awesome' incident from childhood to highlight players' bond with fans

The rising star of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, made waves on the first day of MLB’s Spring Breakout Series by showcasing his skills against the Baltimore Orioles. Skenes was selected as the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has quickly become known for his devastating fastball and strong secondary pitches.

Paul Skenes’ rise to professional baseball is made more touching by the fact that he went from a star-struck fan to a future superstar. During a post-game interview, Skenes recalled a childhood experience when he got autographs from Mike Trout and Bryce Harper at 11-years-old.

"I went to Arizona when I was eleven and I got an autograph from Mike Trout and Bryce Harper when they were there." - Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes showed his prowess during the Spring Breakout series on Thursday.

Skenes showed his prowess by striking out Baltimore Orioles’ prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. during a remarkable performance with three pitches in a row, all of which were faster than 101 mph. He then faced Jackson Holliday, a highly regarded talent who was the first pick of the 2022 MLB Draft. As a result, Skenes once again prevailed. He struck out Holliday with six pitches, adding to his reputation as a fearsome pitcher.

Paul Skenes struck out Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Jackson Holliday on nine pitches total.

The goal of the Spring Breakout Series is to give baseball fans a unique chance to see up-and-coming players in action, providing them with a look into the future of Major League Baseball. While Skenes had a remarkable performance on the field with the Baltimore Orioles, other games in the series had a mix of talented players and quirky production values, showing the raw excitement and unpredictability of the sport at its developmental stage.

As the series progresses, baseball fans can’t wait for more exciting games and memorable moments, providing an even more exciting anticipation for the upcoming MLB season. The Spring Breakout Series will offer a lot of exciting and interesting games for the next few days. Fans wishing to see the stars of tomorrow will not be disappointed.

