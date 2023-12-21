"I got a bone to pick with the organization" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts jokes about not getting discount on Shohei Ohtani jerseys

The blockbuster $700 million deal of Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers has triggered record-breaking sales of Ohtani jerseys.

The No.17 uniform of the Japanese superstar has broken the Fanatics all-time sales record within a 48-hour window. It overtook the previous benchmark of the Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey sales.

Following them are the Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United shirt, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to get their Shohei Ohtani jersey, one of them being Dodgers' Dave Roberts.

In a recent conversation with MLB Network Radio, the Dodgers manager jokingly expressed his disappointment in his club.

“I got a bone to pick with the organisation because I was trying to make it a full sweep of the Shohei jersey," Roberts said, "but I didn’t get the employee discounts… I was looking for the little discount, but it didn’t happen. So, we’ll see. But I think those jerseys are flying off the shelves regardless.”

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch with the Dodgers for the upcoming season

When Shohei Ohtani signed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was clear that he wouldn't pitch next season. This is due to his second major surgery that took place earlier this year.

Ohtani, during his introductory Dodgers press conference, opened up about the procedure he underwent. He revealed that the surgery was very different from his previous Tommy John procedure. Naz Balelo, his agent, said that although the operation did not have a name, his progress is ahead of schedule compared to a Tommy John recovery timeline.

The Dodgers may have plans to utilize the two-way phenom as an outfielder. He played on several occasions for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. His only other regular outfield experience dates back to 2013 when he was playing in NPB.

