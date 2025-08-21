  • home icon
  "I got hit at the same spot" - Shohei Ohtani addresses right thigh bruise that forced LA Dodgers superstar's exit 

"I got hit at the same spot" - Shohei Ohtani addresses right thigh bruise that forced LA Dodgers superstar's exit 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 21, 2025 10:30 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies - Source: Getty
Shohei Ohtani addresses right thigh bruise that forced LA Dodgers superstar's exit - Source: Getty

Shohei Ohtani received a 93.7 mph comebacker from shortstop Orlando Arcia in the fourth inning of the game between the LA Dodgers and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.

Ohtani was seen visibly hobbled while trying to work through the injury. When the Dodgers' medical staff attended to him, he pointed to his right thigh where he was hit. He remained in the game to complete the inning and even came out to bat in the fifth inning before eventually being replaced by a pinch hitter.

After the game, Ohtani spoke about his injury.

"I got hit in the same spot by a pitch, and right now it feels pretty good," Ohtani said. "I'm going to do everything in my ability to make sure it doesn't affect me moving forward."
When asked if he would feature in Friday's lineup, Ohtani said:

"That's my intention, just making sure I get my treatment, and the goal is to be back to normal again. ... I think we avoided the worst-case scenario."

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts later updated that Ohtani suffered a right thigh contusion. He revealed no imaging was necessary, but he will miss Thursday's series finale against the Rockies.

"I was just really relieved that it was the thigh, because it hit him flush," Roberts said via ESPN.com. "If you're talking about the kneecap, that's a different conversation. When I saw the ball mark on his thigh, I was very relieved, relative to the situation."

Ohtani hopes to return Friday for the series opener on the road against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The good thing about the injury is that the hit didn't hit Ohtani's knee bone. Thus, in all likelihood, he should return on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani regrets worst pitching outing of the season vs Rockies

Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound this season after missing all of last season in terms of pitching. On Wednesday, he endured his worst pitching performance of the season. Over just four innings, Ohtani allowed five earned runs on nine hits. Both marks were season-highs.

Talking about his performance after the 8-3 loss, Ohtani said:

"It's very regrettable. I put the team in a bad spot. It was just a very regrettable outing that I wish I could have done better."

The Japanese superstar will hope to have a better outing the next time he is out. Meanwhile, his at-bats remain solid as he could be potentially looking at his fourth MVP already.

Edited by Veer Badani
