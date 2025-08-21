"I got hit at the same spot" - Shohei Ohtani addresses right thigh bruise that forced LA Dodgers superstar's exit 

Shohei Ohtani received a 93.7 mph comebacker from shortstop Orlando Arcia in the fourth inning of the game between the LA Dodgers and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.

Ad

Ohtani was seen visibly hobbled while trying to work through the injury. When the Dodgers' medical staff attended to him, he pointed to his right thigh where he was hit. He remained in the game to complete the inning and even came out to bat in the fifth inning before eventually being replaced by a pinch hitter.

After the game, Ohtani spoke about his injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I got hit in the same spot by a pitch, and right now it feels pretty good," Ohtani said. "I'm going to do everything in my ability to make sure it doesn't affect me moving forward."

Ad

Trending

Noah Camras @noahcamras Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani on his thigh injury: "Right now, feels pretty good. I'm gonna do everything in my abilities to make sure it doesn't affect me going forward." He said his "intention" is to return Friday against the Padres. "I think we avoided worst-case scenario."

Ad

When asked if he would feature in Friday's lineup, Ohtani said:

"That's my intention, just making sure I get my treatment, and the goal is to be back to normal again. ... I think we avoided the worst-case scenario."

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts later updated that Ohtani suffered a right thigh contusion. He revealed no imaging was necessary, but he will miss Thursday's series finale against the Rockies.

Ad

"I was just really relieved that it was the thigh, because it hit him flush," Roberts said via ESPN.com. "If you're talking about the kneecap, that's a different conversation. When I saw the ball mark on his thigh, I was very relieved, relative to the situation."

Ohtani hopes to return Friday for the series opener on the road against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The good thing about the injury is that the hit didn't hit Ohtani's knee bone. Thus, in all likelihood, he should return on Friday.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani regrets worst pitching outing of the season vs Rockies

Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound this season after missing all of last season in terms of pitching. On Wednesday, he endured his worst pitching performance of the season. Over just four innings, Ohtani allowed five earned runs on nine hits. Both marks were season-highs.

Talking about his performance after the 8-3 loss, Ohtani said:

Ad

"It's very regrettable. I put the team in a bad spot. It was just a very regrettable outing that I wish I could have done better."

The Japanese superstar will hope to have a better outing the next time he is out. Meanwhile, his at-bats remain solid as he could be potentially looking at his fourth MVP already.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More