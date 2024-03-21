"I guess he really wanted out of Texas" - Derek Jeter jokes about Alex Rodriguez switching positions to join Yankees

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez will forever be known as legendary players for the New York Yankees. The duo brought in the last World Series Title the organization won back in 2009.

However, the deal to bring A-Rod to the Bronx almost did not happen. Jeter reminisces about the conversation he had with Steinbrenner, prior to bringing in Rodriguez.

When Steinbrenner told Jeter they were signing Rodriguez to play third base instead of his natural position at shortstop, Jeter could not believe it. He could not understand why A-Rod would sign with the Yanks to play third base in a recent episode of Bloomberg's The Deal.

"Mr. Steinbrenner called me and said we were signing Alex. He said 'We're signing Alex as a third baseman,' which I never thought would happen. I mean, why, if you're him, why would you switch positions? I guess he really wanted out of Texas," stated Jeter.

Derek Jeter joked that Alex Rodriguez must have wanted to leave the Texas Rangers if he wanted to come to the Yankees and switch positions. Players typically stayed true to their positions back then, unlike how some players jump from shortstop to the outfield in today's game.

Alex Rodriguez reveals to Derek Jeter that his initial choice was not the Yankees

Alex Rodriguez Derek Jeter - New York Yankees (Image via Getty)

Alex Rodriguez reveals that Tom Hicks, the owner of the Rangers at the time, needed to move some contracts around. He asked A-Rod what his top three choices would be if he were traded.

A-Rod suggested to Hicks he would like to go to the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, or Los Angeles Angels. The deal with Boston was close but fell apart, allowing the Yanks to come in and sign the slugger.

"And Cashman at the MVP dinner said 'Hey, if you're willing to move to third base, maybe we'll make something happen'" said Rodriguez.

After a few drinks, A-Rod accepted Cashman's offer, and the deal came into place in about two weeks. This led to Rodriguez spending the next 12 seasons in the Bronx at the hot corner, becoming a 14-time All-Star while being a three-time American League MVP.

Jeter explained in the episode that he had never heard of an instance of A-Rod wanting to move back to shortstop. Rodriguez was committed to playing third base, and Jeter was appreciative of that.

