"I have my guilty pleasure dating shows" - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens reveals her comfort TV favorites in exclusive sneak peek

It was a hectic 2023 for Vanessa Hudgens, getting engaged to and marrying baseball player Cole Tucker. The 20-year Hollywood veteran had significant events at the Met Gala, red carpets and CFDA Awards but has enjoyed a slow-paced lifestyle.

Vanessa Hudgens is also experimenting with entrepreneurship, co-founding the drink company Caliwater with Oliver Trevena, a business partner. In an exclusive interview with USA Today, she gave her take on leading a slow-paced and relaxed lifestyle:

"These days, it's been pretty chill. I feel like everybody's so dedicated to the hustle and the rush, and there's so much more to life than that."

After marrying Cole Tucker in an extravagant event in Mexico, Hudgens has been concentrating on her fitness. She practices hot yoga among other exercises as she provided her take on the importance of living an organized life.

"I love taking time for myself every day to do something active. I feel like it's just a great way to like keep your serotonin levels up and stay healthy. I've practiced yoga since I was 16. … And I feel like I've gone through all the different types of yoga like with power flows and Ashtanga and Bikram. I just rotate out what feels good, what I feel like my body needs in that moment." - Hudgens on her fitness routine

"I try to just take it one section at a time. I'm very, very grateful for the help that I have because it's very confusing and I tend to get things scrambled. It's hard. I feel like everyone's always talking about balance, and I'm like, 'Yeah, that's great. But I'm more of an extremist.' So it's kind of all or nothing with me." - Vanessa Hudgens on leading a sttructured life

Hudgens is curling up with an exhilarating reality TV show to watch when she's not working on upcoming projects like "French Girl," starring Zach Braff, or the upcoming "Bad Boys" sequel.

"I love watching movies and TV shows," she said, "especially right now, I feel like there's so many great films that are out. But, of course, I have my guilty pleasure dating shows, which is literally all of them.

"I just finished 'Love Island Australia.' Before that, I was watching 'The Golden Bachelor,' before that, it was '(Bachelor in) Paradise.' Just kind of whatever is happening in the rotation, because I do go through them." - Vanessa Hudgens on her love for Reality TV shows

Vanessa Hudgens actively promotes her own brand of refreshing cactus water, Caliwater

In 2021, Vanessa Hudgens collaborated with actor Oliver Trevena to create cactus water, a delightfully practical beverage you probably didn't realize you need when the weather heats up.

Caliwater is a pleasant drink high in antioxidants and available in two delicious flavors. Hudgens said about it:

"Whether you're having a cocktail and want to use it as a mixer, (which) is a great way to kind of balance out to your alcohol intake because you're hydrating while dehydrating, (or) you can also have it the next day when you are hungover because it will help your hangover and the hydration. So it's just been a really amazing staple in my life."

The organic beverage comes in two varieties — Wild Prickly Pear and Wild Prickly Pear with Ginger & Lime — is one you will would like to have your hand on for your upcoming backyard gathering.

