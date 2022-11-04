"I hate Houston but he is going to have a big career" "Piña rookie of the year" - MLB fans heap praise on rookie sensation Jeremy Pena as shortstop continues to impress in Astros' WS run

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is in the midst of a dream debut season. The rookie from Santo Domingo continues to impress baseball fans around the globe. Pena was key in the Astros' 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in game five of the World Series. He had a homer, two hits, and drove in two runs on the night.

Pena has been outstanding during the Astros' playoff run. On Thursday night, he achieved another unique feat. The 25-year-old also became the first rookie shortstop with a home run in a World Series game.

MLB @MLB @Jpena221! The first rookie SS with a home run EVER in the #WorldSeries The first rookie SS with a home run EVER in the #WorldSeries: @Jpena221! https://t.co/kJnKuSlj5x

After Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros parted ways, some Astros fans were concerned about the team's infield. Correa is a two-time All-Star and World Series champion. Pena, however, has filled his shoes and maintained a high level. Fans were impressed with the young star's development during the season.

Cameron McCormick @Cameron52154912 @MLB @Jpena221 @astros His glove hand transfer is pretty impressive also I hate Houston but he is going to have a big career @MLB @Jpena221 @astros His glove hand transfer is pretty impressive also I hate Houston but he is going to have a big career

Jeremy Pena has proven he belongs in the MLB. He is surrounded by experienced All-Star-level talent on the Astros roster, yet he continues to shine.

During his rookie season, Pena had a .253/.289/.426 slash line with a .715 OPS. He has an impressive 22 home runs and 63 RBIs.

More importantly, Pena has proven that he can handle the big moments. It's not easy for a rookie to be thrown into the deep end, but Pena is thriving. His numbers during the postseason show he can handle elite-level pitching in high-pressure spots.

Pena already has four home runs and eight RBIs in 12 playoff games. He has a .333/.357/.648 slash line and an OPS that is over 1.000.

Jeremy Pena has been one of the standout young stars in MLB during the 2022 season

Jeremy Pena fields a hit during the fourth inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Thursday in a low-scoring game. Pena was the standout player for the Astros on offense and defense.

His home run in the fourth inning off Noah Syndergaard was a game-changing moment that swung the momentum in favor of the Astros. He also made a brilliant catch in the third inning. Pena was also responsible for the final out of the game with a routing play to first.

Jery @Jerys0 This Kid Jeremy Peña gon be a star.. This Kid Jeremy Peña gon be a star..

Houston Astros fans are ecstatic with Jeremy Pena's contribution to date. He fits in well with this organization. Pena continues to improve and develop and is in line to become one of the leading players in MLB. If he progresses at this rate of growth, the sky is the limit for the young up-and-coming star.

Poll : 0 votes