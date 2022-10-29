The Houston Astros fans in the crowd poked a little fun at the New York Yankees fans who were sitting at home watching the World Series. Reports are coming out that the crowd was chanting "We want Houston" to mock Yankees fans who roared the chant after clinching the ALDS.

The crowd certainly let New York fans know who the better team is. The atmosphere for game one of the World Series was electric.

"We want Houston." Said the crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Fans are chanting "We want Houston," poking at Yankees fans who chanted that after the ALDS. Fans are chanting "We want Houston," poking at Yankees fans who chanted that after the ALDS.

Houston fans watching the game at home absolutely loved the crowd teasing the Yankees. They thought it was hilarious. Other fans pointed out that the crowd could be making fun of the Philadelphia Phillies, who were chanting the same slogan.

"I heard it and it was beautiful" one Houston fan said.

Javier @thatboyjj81 @brianmctaggart I heard it and it was beautiful @brianmctaggart I heard it and it was beautiful

"Love it" said another.

✌🏻🧡 @BeTheChange8503 @brianmctaggart This was what broke us. Clearly these bandwagonners aren’t aware of jinxing and Baseball superstition. 🫠 @brianmctaggart This was what broke us. Clearly these bandwagonners aren’t aware of jinxing and Baseball superstition. 🫠

GenericAstrosBurner @AstrosBurner @brianmctaggart They also did it in Philly for whatever reason @brianmctaggart They also did it in Philly for whatever reason

CC🌵 @CAC_Astros4Life @brianmctaggart And the Phillies fans after they clinched @brianmctaggart And the Phillies fans after they clinched

Fans on Twitter are certain this was directed more towards the Phillies when Houston had an early lead. Some fans think this may have been the reason why the Astros blew their five-run lead.

Whether directed to New York or Philadelphia, it seemed premature. While many of the fans in the crowd thought the team would cruise to victory after a five-run lead, that was not the case. Philadelphia came back to erase the deficit. Just like they have been all postseason, Philadelphia has never been out of the game.

The Houston Astros can't count out the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game 1

Five runs would probably be enough for the Houston Astros to beat most teams in the league, except for the Phillies. They are never out of the game no matter how many runs they are down by. The Phillies seem to thrive when they're facing adversity.

The Houston Astros got out to an early 5-0 lead in the third inning, thanks to two home runs from Kyle Tucker. But the Phillies got to Justin Verlander during their second and third at-bats to score five unanswered runs to tie up the game.

It seems that this might have been the World Series start that Verlander was hoping for as he cruised through batters the first time around. He'll have to hope this series goes deep so he can pitch again and redeem himself.

Fans can rejoice as the 2022 World Series looks like it will be an exciting one with two top teams playing some of their best baseball of the season.

Poll : 0 votes