"I can't help the team win if I'm not playing ... I love to play every single day" - Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman discusses the mentality of playing every day following NL Player of the Week Award 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a magical 2022 season. The team has a chance to clinch a playoff berth on September 13th. They entered play with an impressive 97-43 record.

A large part of why the Los Angeles Dodgers have been so successful is due to the durability of first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman is yet to miss a game this season and spoke to MLB Network on how important this is for him and the mentality it takes.

"'I can't help the team win if I'm not playing ... I love to play every single day.' Freddie Freeman hasn't missed a game for the @Dodgers this season and he joined #MLBTonight to discuss his mentality playing night-in and night-out" - MLB Network

Freeman has played in all 140 games this season. He's posted a .330 batting average with 19 home runs, 90 RBI's and a .926 OPS. He also leads the National League in base hits with 180, 45 doubles, and plate appearances.

While Freeman may not be the front-runner for the NL MVP, he may be knocking on the door. One also has to consider that Freeman is playing on the best team in all of baseball and has been a major reason why the Dodgers have been so successful.

With just over 20 games left in the season, Freeman has a chance to continue his impressive season and maybe, just maybe, he can win the second MVP award of his career.

Los Angeles Dodgers Player Profile: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman looks on during a Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Freddie Freeman played the first 12 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves from 2010-2021. During his tenure with the Braves, Freeman collected 1704 hits, 271 home runs, a .295 batting average, one NL MVP, one World Series title, 3 Silver Sluggers, and one Gold Glove Award.

His best season with the Braves came in the shortened 2020 season where he took home the NL MVP. Freeman batted .341 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI's in 60 games played. Freeman also led the league in doubles and runs scored.

Following the 2021 season, Freeman hit the free agent market and signed a 6-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a bit of a surprise move, but he is from the Los Angeles area and most likely played a factor.

At just 33 years old, Freeman appears to be not slowing down and it will be fun to watch his career unfold in Los Angeles over the next several seasons.

