 “I hit a c**k-high fastball and Joe said no s**t” - MLB legend Pete Rose narrates a vivid story involving former Cincinnati Reds legend Tony Perez and Reds broadcaster Joe Nuxhall

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose was on the air with the Philadelphia Phillies broadcasting team yesterday. Rose was in attendance as part of the 1980 Phillies World Series team.

When broadcasting any professional sporting event, a certain etiquette is usually followed. Since the games are televised, that means sportscasters must refrain from suggestive language and cursing. However, it appears that Rose did not follow any etiquette at all.

When explaining an old story including Cincinnati Reds legend Tony Perez and broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, Rose used many expletives. In the story, Nuxhall asked about a walk-off home run.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Pete Rose tells the story about the time he hit a “cock-high fastball” because “no shit” Pete Rose tells the story about the time he hit a “cock-high fastball” because “no shit” https://t.co/TyJhofu6em

"Pete Rose tells the story about the time he hit a 'c**k-high fastball' because 'no shit'" - Jomboy Media

The problem was that Rose reiterated this exchange verbatim on live television. There is no delay like on the radio; everything is completely live. This also was not the first time he used questionable words on air. He was doing this during the entire game.

Earlier, Rose was explaining how one time he caught a foul ball that his teammate dropped in Game Six of the 1980 World Series. He made fun of his teammate and said, "Watch out for the horses**t that was on the field."

Phillip Bupp @phillipbupp Pete Rose talks about trying not to step in horseshit and asks if the broadcast is an "X-rated show." Pete Rose talks about trying not to step in horseshit and asks if the broadcast is an "X-rated show." https://t.co/vbTF4jLoRq

"Pete Rose talks about trying not to step in horseshit and asks if the broadcast is an "X-rated show." - Phillip Bupp

Rose has always been known as a wild card around baseball, and that is what makes him a fan favorite. Many fans thought his time on the Philadelphia Phillies broadcast was absolutely hilarious.

Nevertheless, Rose is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Despite not being in the Hall of Fame for betting on his own team as a coach, he was still a very special player. Let's take a dive into Pete Rose's outstanding career.

Could Pete Rose make a case for the GOAT?

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

Pete Rose spent 24 years in Major League Baseball, playing primarily for the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Philles. During this time, Rose won National League Rookie of the Year in 1963 and the NL MVP award in 1973. He also won three World Series championships, two with Cincinnati and one with Philadelphia.

PHILLIES BELL @philliesbell

4,256 Hits (1)

2,165 Runs (6)

746 Doubles (2)

1963 NL Rookie of the Year

1973 NL MVP

1975 World Series MVP

10x NL MVP top ten

1981 NL Silver Slugger

2x Gold Glove

17x NL All-Star

3x World Series champ

Hall of Fame I get it, Pete Rose can be cringeworthy. I also get this:4,256 Hits (1)2,165 Runs (6)746 Doubles (2)1963 NL Rookie of the Year1973 NL MVP1975 World Series MVP10x NL MVP top ten1981 NL Silver Slugger2x Gold Glove17x NL All-Star3x World Series champ @Reds Hall of Fame I get it, Pete Rose can be cringeworthy. I also get this:4,256 Hits (1)2,165 Runs (6)746 Doubles (2)1963 NL Rookie of the Year1973 NL MVP1975 World Series MVP10x NL MVP top ten1981 NL Silver Slugger2x Gold Glove17x NL All-Star3x World Series champ@Reds Hall of Fame https://t.co/P10vIzOXPb

"I get it, Pete Rose can be cringeworthy. I also get this:" - PHILLIES BELL

Rose has the most hits of all time at 4,256, a record that will likely never be broken. He leads all of Major League Baseball in career games played, plate appearances, and at-bats. His durability was almost unmatched, and they do not call him Charlie Hustle for nothing. Although his legacy is tarnished, he should still be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

