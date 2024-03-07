"I hope he steals 100" - Freddie Freeman wants Shohei Ohtani in scoring positions, lays down expectations from Dodgers superstar

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, after an impressive display against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, revealed his planned play with Shohei Ohtani.

While the former NL MVP hit a grand slam and a sacrifice fly, he also helped Ohtani steal base from the plate. When asked about his partnership with the Japanese star, Freeman said that it's something they have talked about and planned together.

When asked about their discussions about the new order, Freeman said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Every time he steals I'll take. We already talked about it. ... I said If you steal, go for it, I want you in scoring position. So I will take it every time, I hope he steals 100."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Freddie Freeman was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2007 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2010.

He has since established himself as one of the best sluggers in the league, spending more than a decade in Atlanta. During that time, he won the NL MVP once and also lifted the World Series in 2021. He was signed by the Dodgers in 2022.

Since moving to LA, Freeman has been batting second in the Dodgers lineup, which has changed since Ohtani's arrival.

The Japanese star will be the designated hitter this season and will go second in the lineup. That change in the lineup was seen once again during Wednesday's 12-9 spring training victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Freddie Freeman stars as Dodgers lineup bring the heat

Former NL MVP Freddie Freeman announced his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup with five runs during Wenesday's soring training game against the Chicago White Sox.

He started with a sacrifice fly in the in first inning and went on to lauch a 414-foot grand slam in the fourth.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, recorded two hits and one stolen base, while newly acquired Andre Lipcius also recorded two hits and a run in his first game in Dodgers blue.

Overall, it was a good show of their strength and depth in the hitting order, despite some lackluster performances from the pitchers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.