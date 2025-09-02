  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “I wish I had an answer” - Mets’ Sean Manaea confesses being “very frustrated” after failing to meet expectations in 2025 season

“I wish I had an answer” - Mets’ Sean Manaea confesses being “very frustrated” after failing to meet expectations in 2025 season

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:28 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn
Mets’ Sean Manaea confesses being “very frustrated” after failing to meet expectations in 2025 season - Source: Imagn

Sean Manaea is far from having a good season with the New York Mets after signing a three-year, $75 million contract in the offseason. The left-hander admitted his growing exasperation following yet another stumbling start.

Ad

Manaea started Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. But he gave up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk in 3.2 innings before manager Carlos Mendoza put a stop to the bleeding and called up a reliever. The performance was in line with his season, having posted a 1-2 record and an underwhelming 5.60 ERA.

After the game, Manaea was asked about his inability to control his fastball. He didn’t sugarcoat his performance:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I have high expectations of myself and this organization does,” Manaea said after the Mets’ victory over the Tigers at Comerica Park. “Everyone is pulling their weight, everyone is doing their thing and I’m not. It’s just very frustrating. I wish I had an answer for it, but I don’t. I will figure it out.”
Ad
Ad

Despite an underwhelming start, the Mets' offense was on fire as they won 10-8, thanks to a terrific performance from Juan Soto, who drove in six runs. The outfielder had a grand slam, a two-run triple and two walks.

Mets manager reacts to Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga's struggles

The Mets are worried about two of their premium pitchers, Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, this season, who have fallen short of expectations.

Ad

Senga started the season strongly but has struggled since returning from injury. Over his last six starts, he has posted a 6.18 ERA while going 0-3. His latest start on Sunday against the Miami Marlins saw him pitch 4.2 innings and allowing five earned runs on seven hits.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wants to help both pitchers:

"They're part of the rotation, so our job is trying to find a way to help them," Mendoza said.
Ad

The Mets are holding on to the final NL wildcard spot with a four-game lead. They are on a 10-game road trip, with matchups scheduled against the Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies before they return home for the three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

They need to decide whether to trust Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga to come good or replace them with other depth arms.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications