“I wish I had an answer” - Mets’ Sean Manaea confesses being “very frustrated” after failing to meet expectations in 2025 season

Sean Manaea is far from having a good season with the New York Mets after signing a three-year, $75 million contract in the offseason. The left-hander admitted his growing exasperation following yet another stumbling start.Manaea started Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. But he gave up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk in 3.2 innings before manager Carlos Mendoza put a stop to the bleeding and called up a reliever. The performance was in line with his season, having posted a 1-2 record and an underwhelming 5.60 ERA.After the game, Manaea was asked about his inability to control his fastball. He didn’t sugarcoat his performance:“I have high expectations of myself and this organization does,” Manaea said after the Mets’ victory over the Tigers at Comerica Park. “Everyone is pulling their weight, everyone is doing their thing and I’m not. It’s just very frustrating. I wish I had an answer for it, but I don’t. I will figure it out.”Despite an underwhelming start, the Mets' offense was on fire as they won 10-8, thanks to a terrific performance from Juan Soto, who drove in six runs. The outfielder had a grand slam, a two-run triple and two walks.Mets manager reacts to Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga's strugglesThe Mets are worried about two of their premium pitchers, Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, this season, who have fallen short of expectations.Senga started the season strongly but has struggled since returning from injury. Over his last six starts, he has posted a 6.18 ERA while going 0-3. His latest start on Sunday against the Miami Marlins saw him pitch 4.2 innings and allowing five earned runs on seven hits.Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wants to help both pitchers:&quot;They're part of the rotation, so our job is trying to find a way to help them,&quot; Mendoza said.The Mets are holding on to the final NL wildcard spot with a four-game lead. They are on a 10-game road trip, with matchups scheduled against the Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies before they return home for the three-game series against the Texas Rangers.They need to decide whether to trust Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga to come good or replace them with other depth arms.