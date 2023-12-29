"I instantly noticed that he's special" - Hideki Kuriyama reflects on watching Shohei Ohtani play for the first time in ESPN documentary

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player who excels on both sides of the plate. The Japanese star has been making league headlines since he started playing in the majors in 2016. Over the last few years, he has turned up the notch, winning two AL MVP honors in the last three years. His 10-year, $700 million deal broke many professional league contracts, and this is only the start.

Earlier this year, on November 17, ESPN Films released a documentary on Ohtani titled "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream" on ESPN+. The documentary features in-depth interviews with Ohtani and his close players and coaches. That also includes Team Japan's manager, Hideki Kuriyama, who knew that Ohtani was special the first time he saw him play.

"When I first saw him play in high school, I instantly noticed that he's special. The future was in his hands, and the sky seemed to be his only limit," Kuriyama said in the documentary. (1:22:10)

This reflects the impression that Ohtani left while playing for Team Japan in the WBC.

Ohtani reflects on his career to date throughout his documentary, including how he decided to play for the Angels, how he came up with his now-famous dream board, what it was like to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Japan, how he overcame earlier injuries, and much more.

Who is Shohei Ohtani's Team Japan manager, Hideki Kuriyama?

Kuriyama led Team Japan to the coveted 2023 World Baseball Classic earlier this year. As a player, he played for the Yakult Swallows from 1984 to 1990 but had to retire due to injuries. He batted .279, compiling seven home runs, 336 hits, 67 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

The 62-year-old then took a career in sports journalism, covering baseball. He then took over the managerial role of Shohei Ohtani's former team, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters (2012–2021).

During his coaching regime, Fighters secured their third Japan Series title in 2016. In the same year, he was the recipient of the Matsutaro Shoriki Award, which is given to a manager or a player who has immensely contributed to the game of baseball.

