In February 2020, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge acknowledged the rumors of him deleting his congratulatory tweet for Jose Altuve. Judge congratulated the All-Star for winning the 2017 American League MVP. However, he deleted it after news of the Astros' cheating scandal hit the press.

At New York Yankees spring training in Tampa, one of the reporters dared to pop the question to Judge.

Here's what the reporter asked him:

"There were reports of when Manfred’s report came out you deleted a tweet that congratulated Altuve back in 2017. Is that accurate? Did you delete that?"

Judge responded:

"Yeah, oh yeah. I took it down right when the story broke out, and right when Mike Fiers came out and talked to The Athletic and stated what was going on in 2017. Once I heard that I was sick to my stomach."

He added:

"I had a lot of respect for those guys, what they did, and especially what they did for the city of Houston, and that whole organization for a team who was in last place and drafted right, got the right players in there, and eventually got the World Series. I had a lot of respect for them… Then to find out it wasn’t earned and that they cheated, it didn’t sit well with me, and I felt like the post I did didn’t mean the same anymore.”

Here's a screenshot of Aaron Judge's deleted Twitter post congratulating the 2017 AL MVP, Jose Altuve:

Aaron Judge was the runner-up for the AL MVP in 2017 after losing to Jose Altuve by a narrow margin.

2017 Statistics: Aaron Judge vs. Jose Altuve

League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Five

Jose Altuve was named the 2017 AL MVP in November after receiving 27 first-place votes, three second-place votes, and zero third-place votes.

Judge, meanwhile, came in second place, with two first-place votes, 27 second-place votes, and one third-place vote.

Here's a comparative analysis of Altuve and Judge's 2017 statistics:

Statistics Aaron Judge Jose Altuve Games 155 153 HR 52 24 OPS 1.049 .957 BB% 18.7% 8.8% K% 30.7% 12.7% wOBA .430 .405 wRC+ 174 160 fWAR 8.3 7.6

Source: Pinstripe Alley

Cut to November 2022, the Astros have clinched the 2022 World Series for the second time.

Also, Judge was recently named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) finalist for the second time in his career after 2017.

